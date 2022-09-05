Obituary: Patrick Francis Kearney, 1951-2022 

click to enlarge
Patrick Francis Kearney, 71, died on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in Thetford Center, Vt., after being diagnosed and treated for lung cancer. He was born in Sayre, Pa., on August 6, 1951, the son of Patrick Joseph and Rose Dixon Kearney. Patrick was the oldest of six children and was predeceased by his parents; his brothers Kevin James and Michael Joseph Kearney; and his daughter, Emily Rose Kearney. He is survived by his son Paul Kearney and his daughter-in-law, Jill Rotondo, of South Burlington, Vt.; his brother Thomas Kearney and his sister-in-law, Rebecca Pschirrer, of Hanover, N.H.; his sister Helen Kovatch and her husband, Steven Kovatch, of Jefferson Township, Pa.; his sister Maureen Doyle of Westhampton, N.J.; his former wives Margaret Kearney of Rochester, N.Y., Ann Kearney of Thetford Center, Vt., and Ruth Moore of Burlington, Vt.; and five nephews and nieces.
Patrick moved to Vermont when he was 25. He had a wonderful life during which he held many jobs, made hundreds of friends, and was blessed with good fortune and opportunity. He worked as a steelworker, houseparent in a psychiatric hospital, carpenter, labor organizer, graphic artist, political activist, special education assistant, produce clerk, hostel manager and numerous other occupations. His brother Tom donated a kidney to him in 1994, and that made all the difference. Because of that sacrifice, Patrick was able to lead an active life and maintain overall excellent health. At the age of 60, he rode a single-speed bicycle from the Canadian border at Derby Line down the length of Vermont to the Massachusetts border in one day. He left this world feeling grateful to his family, to the friends he made along the way, and for the love he received from all of them.
In lieu of flowers, please donate blood or consider becoming an organ donor. You can double the worth of your own life by sharing that gift with someone who needs it.
Knight Funeral Home of White River Junction, Vt., is honored to be entrusted with assisting with Patrick’s wishes for a private green burial that was held, and online condolences to his family are appreciated at knightfuneralhomes.com
.