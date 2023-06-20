Obituary: Patrick Moulin, 1944-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Patrick Paul Jacques Moulin, born on March 2, 1944, in Paris, France, died peacefully at home in Burlington, Vt., surrounded by his family, on June 11, 2023, at age 79.He is survived by his loving and caring wife, Leslie Moulin, who provided him with comfort until the end. He was predeceased by his brother Pierre and his sister, Nicole. He is survived by his sons, Jonathan (Rachel) and Jeremy (Wei Luo) Moulin, and his beloved grandchildren, Mackenna, Philo and Jaden. He is also survived by his brother Philippe. He will be dearly missed by his nieces, Sophie, Sandrine, Caroline and Katrine.Patrick was independent and strong-willed. Growing up in France after the war, he enjoyed spending summers by the seaside in Brittany with his family and eating good food. With a sense of adventure and a desire to prove himself, at age 21, he left the comfort of his home to move to Montréal, Canada (and later the USA). Once he had arrived, he worked in a variety of jobs, with each teaching him something. He moved from waiter to restaurant owner and tile salesman to company owner. However, it was working with stone that led him to build a career that saw him run his own business and eventually work on several large projects, including his proudest professional accomplishment, which was to furnish all the stone for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.Patrick loved and treasured his family more than anything, no matter where in the world they were. Charming and charismatic, he could often be found having vigorous debates with all those with whom he came into contact. He saw the best in people and gave people a chance, especially his friends from Honduras. Whether it was through mentoring, teaching or just listening, he wanted to see others succeed. He enjoyed what life had to offer and was often happiest playing host to others, opening both his home and his kitchen, where he loved to cook. His love of cuisine even extended to his dog, Finn, for whom he would also cook.A symbol of strength to those who knew him, Patrick was resilient and generous. He endured and overcame many health challenges throughout his life and faced them with resolute determination and the loving support of his wife. His distinct French accent, colorful language and disarming demeanor could instantly put others at ease; he will be missed.The family would like to thank Dr. Claudia Berger for her unwavering care of Patrick, as well as the kind and compassionate care provided by the palliative and hospice care teams of the University of Vermont. Patrick so valued his visits from Bee, Emily, Rebecca and Mackenzie. We will always cherish your smiles and good humor.A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Cathedral, 2 Cherry St., Burlington, VT, on Wednesday, June 28, at 3 p.m.