Obituary: Patrick Tyler Metro, 1985-2022 

Published December 6, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated December 6, 2022 at 12:01 p.m.
Patrick Tyler Metro of Westbrook, Maine, died
in Portland, Maine, on November 23, 2022, of a brain hemorrhage. He
was the beloved son of William and Sally (Stockwell) Metro.
Patrick was born in Burlington, Vt., on October 25, 1985, and grew up in Williston. He attended Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg and graduated from Castleton University in Castleton, Vt. At the time of his death, he was working as a community outreach worker for Mercy Hospital in Portland. He was a certified peer counselor.
Pat was loved by family, friends and clients
alike. For several years, he struggled with drug addiction, but he
was finally able to get clean and sober at Hazelden Betty Ford Center
in Minnesota in 2015. From there, he moved to Portland and became a
peer counselor, working on the streets and in hospitals with the
homeless, mentally ill, and addicted population. He was loved and
respected by all who worked with him and who received his care. He
was especially cherished by his partner, Kelsey, and his best friend
and business partner, Lester Gilkey. He was an avid reader and video
gamer. In typical Pat fashion, he continued to give after his death,
donating both kidneys and his liver to save three lives.
Pat was predeceased by his grandparents, John
and Kathleen Metro. He is survived by his parents; the love of his
life, Kelsey Burrell; and his brother, Hazen, and his fiancé,
Katelyn McKenzie. He leaves three sets of aunts and uncles, five
cousins and more friends than we can count.
A gathering of friends and family to remember this extraordinary life will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn at 145 Jetport Boulevard, Portland, Maine, on December 11 at 12 noon. Anyone wishing to further Pat's mission can make a donation in his name to Spectrum Youth and Family Services of Burlington, Vt., at spectrumvt.org; Operation Hope in Maine at portlandrecovery.org; or Milestone Recovery Center in Portland at milestone-recovery.org.