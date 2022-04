Courtesy

Paul Adams

Paul Adams, accomplished welder, machinist, entrepreneur, creator, businessman and visionary, passed away peacefully in his home on April 8, 2022, after living with Parkinson’s disease for several years.



Visiting hours will be held at AW Rich Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Essex Junction, on Tuesday, April 26, from 5 to7 p.m. Masks are required.



Please visit awrfh.com to read Paul’s full obituary and to share your memories.