Obituary: Paul Francis Allaire, 1970-2021 

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Photo
-
Paul Francis Allaire
Paul Francis Allaire (Pauly), 50, passed away unexpectedly on January 30, 2021, from a heart attack. Paul was the beloved husband of Krista (Michel) Allaire and the incredibly loving father of Joshua and Nicholas Allaire.
Born in Essex Junction, Vt., on August 9, 1970, Paul was the loving son of Levi and Bonnie Allaire.
Growing up in Essex, Paul had many fond memories of his early years with his siblings and cousins having sleepovers, summer days in the pool and holiday gatherings. They worked together outdoors helping others during haying season and stacking and splitting wood to deliver. Paul carried on this strong work ethic and generosity, instilled at an early age, throughout his entire life. Paul was a graduate of Essex High School (class of 1988) and attended the University of Vermont, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in finance in 1992.
After graduation, Paul started his career at Progressive Insurance, where he stayed until his passing. In his 27 years at the company, he was a respected and admired mentor and guide to those who had the privilege to work by his side. As many of his coworkers expressed, he treated everyone with dignity and respect. He truly cared for others and led by example. Many of the relationships he formed at Progressive turned into lifelong friendships.
Having known each other in high school and college, Paul and Krista reconnected in 1993 and started dating. They wed in the summer of July 1999 and proceeded to have two amazing boys, Josh in 2003 and Nick in 2006. His boys were his pride and joy, and he could not be any prouder of them. Paul lived for being there for his family. He attended every soccer game and basketball game; he taught the kids to ice-skate and ski. He brought them biking, hiking and rafting, and he loved playing games with them, especially cornhole. The family spent many special summers on Lake Eden, where Paul taught the boys to fish and where they loved to ride the backroads on ATVs. During the summer, the family would enjoy their annual trip to Maine, where they swam in the ocean, played golf and searched for the best ice cream around. In recent years, Paul’s favorite vacations were traveling in winter to warm destinations with family friends. In the 20 years he traveled for work, Paul never once missed a call home to say goodnight to Krista and the boys. He was the best dad and husband a family could ever wish for.
Paul was the mixologist, grill master and proverbial ringleader of fun. He loved crafting and enjoying cocktails with friends, taking many trips to Florida over the years with his good buddies, attending concerts, organizing “Full Send” floats down the river, and manning the grill. You could often find Paul at the “Lot 1 Crew” tailgates with the dads, even if he was sidelined with injury.
Like his brother and best friend Scott, Paul was an absolute workhorse and a kind soul who was first to volunteer to help someone out, rather than being asked. For any project Paul or Scott had going on, they were there for each other. You would often find them driving their beloved excavator between their houses to work on various projects, and when those were done, you would see them working on the neighbors’ yards. Together almost constantly, they embarked on numerous ventures, including starting a sugaring operation through which they spent many late nights boiling and enjoying their “Captain and Sap.” Weekends during deer season were spent at “Camp Willie,” where they worked together expanding the camp to make room for more family and friends to enjoy and where they were teaching their boys to hunt. Every undertaking brought them closer together, with the common goal of bonding family and friends who now share a lifetime of memories.
In addition to his wife, Krista, and sons Josh and Nick, Paul is survived by his parents, Levi and Bonnie Allaire of Essex, Vt., whom he adored. He is also survived by his siblings and their spouses: David (Melissa) Allaire of Essex, Vt.; Laura (Chris) LaBonte of Sanford, N.C.; John (Christine) Allaire of Williston, Vt.; and brother and best friend Scott (Nonna) Allaire of Essex, Vt. Paul was son-in-law to Robert and Theresa Michel of Essex, Vt., whom he thought of as his second set of parents; and brother-in-law to Jon and Lisa Michel of Colchester, Vt. He was the adored uncle of Ian, Evie and little Levi Allaire; Marlo and Claudia Allaire; Jacob and Emma Allaire; Caleb, Mikayla, Zachary and Cody LaBonte; and Kyle and Brittany Michel. Paul leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins with whom he had a deep connection, especially his cousin Tim (Bubbs) and Uncle Ray.
Paul’s infectious laugh and smile, quick wit, classic one-liners, and compassion will be missed by all who knew him. Josh and Nick are the embodiment of their father and mother, and they will carry on the legacy of their dad. Paul will be watching over them; this we know.
A heartfelt thank-you to family, friends, colleagues and the community for your outpouring of support, caring letters, phone calls and encouragement during this challenging time.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Paul’s life will be planned for later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s honor can be made to either cancer research or MS foundations of your choice, both of which have touched our families.
Arrangements are in care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com
.