Paul Maynard, Jr.

Paul Maynard Jr., 71, of Burlington, Vt., passed away on July 16, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 11 a.m., at St. Francis Church, 3 St. Peter St., Winooski, VT. Donations may be given to University of Vermont Hospice. Services are in the care of LaVigne Funeral Home. For a full obituary, visit vtfuneralhomes.com