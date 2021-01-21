Obituary: Paul Morris Sprayregen, 1949‑2020 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Paul Morris Sprayregen

Paul Sprayregen, 71, of Palm Beach, Fla., and Charlotte, Vt., died suddenly on December 14, 2020.

Born in Stamford, Conn., he spent summers with his family sailing the northeast coast. After his father’s passing in 1959, he and his brothers spent summers in rural France (his mother’s country of birth), creating adventures and a lifetime of memories.

In 1967 he moved to Burlington to attend the University of Vermont, drawn by the natural landscape of Vermont. Paul always knew he would build a business of his own, and not long after graduating in 1971, he founded Investors Corporation of Vermont (ICV), a real estate development firm. Over the course of nearly 50 years, his projects transformed Burlington and the surrounding communities.

Never one to be idle, by the 1980s Paul began developing projects in Hartford, Conn.; East Hampton, N.Y.; and Palm Beach, Fla. Later he added projects in Plattsburgh, N.Y., and Lebanon, N.H.

While Paul’s defining legacy is ICV, his greatest love was his family and time spent together on Lake Champlain and the Florida coast.

He was predeceased by his parents, Richard Sprayregen and Monique Sprayregen Eastman. He is survived by his beloved wife, Emeline, of Palm Beach, Fla.; his sons Robert Sprayregen (Dina) of Palm Beach, Fla., and Richard Sprayregen (Anna) of Charlotte, Vt.; his daughters, Mary Sprayregen (David Schilling) of Shelburne, Vt., and Stephanie Sprayregen (Calle von der Lancken) of New York, N.Y.; and his brothers Peter Sprayregen (Lucy) of Lincoln, Mass., and Philip (Laurie) Sprayregen of New York, N.Y.; as well as four grandchildren, three nephews and one niece.

The family asks those wishing to honor Paul’s life to consider donating to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.