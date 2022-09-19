Obituary: Paul Thomas Maher, 1957-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Paul Thomas Maher, son of Mary-Barbara Maher and the late Dr. Frederick J. Maher Jr., has passed away, in his home of many years in South Burlington, Vt. He was 65 years old.Paul was born April 3, 1957, in New York City. He graduated from South Burlington High School, class of 1975, where he was a standout athlete, winning the state championship in the mile and the half-mile. He set state track records that held for many years. After studying at the University of Vermont and Lyndon State College, Paul embarked on a career in sales. For many summers, he shared his athletic passions with the beloved campers of Brown Ledge summer camp where he worked as a swim coach and developed a love for theater.Health issues beset Paul in the later years of his life, making it difficult for him to work and devote time to the things he loved. Remaining an avid reader throughout, he was a fan of the science fiction genre, often encouraging his young nieces to read and keep their sense of wonder alive.Helping to care for his aging parents in their last years in the family home, Paul remained a family man through all seasons of life. Paul is survived by his mother, Mary-Barbara Maher; his siblings, Elizabeth H. of Manhattan, N.Y.; Michael, and his wife, Mieneke, of Burlington, and their daughters, Olivia, Ilona and Adrianna; Matthew and his wife, Li-Li Yang, of Arlington, Mass.; and his best friend of 50 years, Stephen Foley. He was predeceased by his youngest brother, James Patrick Maher in 2011.A Catholic funeral mass will be celebrated in his honor on Monday, September 19, at 3:00 p.m. at Saint John Vianney Church, 160 Hinesburg Rd., South Burlington, VT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Love Unconditional, Inc., P.O. Box 357 Hopkinton, MA 01748. Love Unconditional is a nonprofit ministry partnership caring for the poor and truly vulnerable in the Dominican Republic.