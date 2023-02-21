Obituary: Paul Verrastro, 1970-2020 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Paul Verrastro

Paul was born in Pennsylvania and lived his early life in New York and Key West, Fla., before moving to Huntington, Vt. He attended MMHS and was the catcher for the varsity baseball team, earning the reputation as the homerun king and fondly referred to as square wheels.

After graduation in 1989, he joined the National Guard and became part of the F16 bomb-loading squad and went on to electronics school in California.



Paul was a MacGyver and a jack-of-all-trades and excelled in carpentry and fine woodworking, which was his passion. He worked for both Stewart and Engelberth Construction, directing crews to complete the finished woodwork for large projects at Wesleyan College and Jay Peak. He was also involved with the renovation of the National Guard bunkers.



He loved his family and all things outdoors: four-wheeling, hunting and camping. As an avid fisherman, he cruised the Atlantic, the Gulf and the St. Lawrence and pieced together a mini-lobster boat to fish Lake Champlain.



Paul is survived by his wife, Jennifer; sons, Paul Jr. and Austin; his parents, Paula (South Burlington, Vt.) and Canio (Largo, Fla.); and sister, Katie, (Fla.). He was predeceased by his uncles, Gordon Mayo (Duff) of Essex, Vt., and Lennard Verrastro of N.Y. His many friends and family will miss his strength, supportive attitude and dry sense of humor.



A celebration of life for both Robert and Paul will be held April 15, 2023. Call 1-802-465-5565 for more information on venue and time.

