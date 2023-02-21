Obituary: Paul Verrastro, 1970-2020 

Published February 21, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated February 21, 2023 at 1:39 p.m.
Paul was born in Pennsylvania and lived his early life in New York and Key West, Fla., before moving to Huntington, Vt. He attended MMHS and was the catcher for the varsity baseball team, earning the reputation as the homerun king and fondly referred to as square wheels.
After
graduation in 1989, he joined the National Guard and became part of
the F16 bomb-loading squad and went on to electronics school in
California.
Paul
was a MacGyver and a jack-of-all-trades and excelled in carpentry and
fine woodworking, which was his passion. He worked for both Stewart
and Engelberth Construction, directing crews to complete the finished
woodwork for large projects at Wesleyan College and Jay Peak. He was
also involved with the renovation of the National Guard bunkers.
He
loved his family and all things outdoors: four-wheeling, hunting and
camping. As an avid fisherman, he cruised the Atlantic, the Gulf and
the St. Lawrence and pieced together a mini-lobster boat to fish Lake
Champlain.
Paul
is survived by his wife, Jennifer; sons, Paul Jr. and Austin; his
parents, Paula (South Burlington, Vt.) and Canio (Largo, Fla.); and
sister, Katie, (Fla.). He was predeceased by his uncles, Gordon Mayo
(Duff) of Essex, Vt., and Lennard Verrastro of N.Y. His many friends
and family will miss his strength, supportive attitude and dry sense
of humor.
A
celebration of life for both Robert and Paul will be held April 15,
2023. Call 1-802-465-5565 for more information on venue and time.