Obituary: Pauline Jeanette Flanders, 1930-2023 

Pauline Jeanette Flanders

Pauline Jeanette Flanders, age 92, went home to be with the Lord on May 18, 2023.

Pauline was born on July 25, 1930, in Johnson, Vt., the daughter of the late Henry and Dolorese (Bergeron) Maynard. She was predeceased by her husband, Earl, of 59 years.

Pauline was a resident of South Burlington for the past 64 years. She was a life member of the St. John Vianney Catholic Church in South Burlington and also a member of Our Lady’s Blue Army, going on many religious pilgrimages with her friends at church. She devoutly said her rosary twice a day and her chaplet in the afternoons and often sought solace in Saint Anthony and Saint Luke, with Saint Therese (the Little Flower) being her favorite.

She joined the South Burlington Senior Citizens in 1990 and enjoyed helping in their kitchen until 2015. She was an excellent mother and cooked and baked many delicious meals over the years. She loved gardening, growing African violets and cacti, taking care of the birds, and knitting and crocheting, giving away many handmade lap blankets, hats and mittens. Sitting in the sun and watching nature and the world around her was another enjoyable pastime. She was also fond of dolls and elephants. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her four daughters, Ruth Custeau and her husband, Chuck, of Milton, Vt., Mary Thompson and her husband, Dale, of Essex Junction, Vt., Dolores (Lori) Flanders of Williston, Vt., and Amy Turner and her husband, Ken, of Plattsburgh, N.Y.; her grandchildren, Elizabeth (Patrick) McFadden, Heather Custeau (fiancé Stephen Bickmeyer), Avery Thompson, Cedric Thompson (Nicole Campos), Ian Turner and Abigail (Abby) Turner; great-granddaughter Ariana Rose McFadden; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the friends, neighbors, family and medical personnel who took such great care of her.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 26, 3 p.m., at the St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 160 Hinesburg Rd., S. Burlington, with Rev. Timothy Naples officiating. Interment will follow at a later date.

Donations can be made to her favorite charitable organizations: St. Joseph’s Indian School, Christian Appalachian Project or EWTN Global Catholic Network. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.