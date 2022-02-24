Obituary: Peggy Luhrs, 1945-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Peggy Luhrs

On February 22, 2022, Peggy Luhrs — fierce, loving mother; brilliant feminist; and warrior for peace and justice — died from pancreatic cancer just before her 77th birthday and one month from her diagnosis.



Peggy was born in Los Angeles, Calif., and raised in the Bronx and Saugerties, N.Y., the eldest of three sisters. She moved to Vermont in 1969, became active in feminist causes and came out as a lesbian in 1972.

Peggy was at the forefront of efforts to promote women’s rights, health and safety from the ’70s until her last days. Furious at injustice, Peggy unflinchingly told the truth about women, lesbians, peace and the environment. She was a force locally, nationally and globally.

As loving as she was fierce, Peggy cared deeply for the people in her life, whether long-standing or new friends; she was present for all. She savored good food, design from architecture to clothing, and interesting films. She was equally at home in urban settings and the natural world.

Peggy is survived by her son Justin; sisters Anne, Lois and Theresa; soul mate Chris; and countless friends, colleagues and sister activists. We’re thankful to Respite House for giving her peace and comfort during her last days.

A more detailed obituary is being developed to capture the full extent of her extraordinary life. A memorial service will be announced at a future date. Please go to gofund.me/20e6e795 if you’d like to make a donation.