Obituary: Peter Nattress, 1952-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Peter Nattress

Peter G. Nattress, 70, of Safety Harbor, Fla., passed away surrounded by family, after a brief battle with ALS, on November 29, 2022. He was a graduate of Winooski High School and attended the University of Vermont.

Pete’s love of sports was strong and took a special route through his dedication to coaching younger generations. He first honed his skills at the Burlington YMCA basketball program. Then, for many years, he served as the head coach with the Lady Spartans of Winooski High School in Winooski, Vt.

He, along with his beloved wife, Johanna, developed a love for the Florida English Bulldog Rescue program. This is where they had the pleasure of rescuing Meatball, Stewie, Twiggy and Linus, their four lucky fur babies, past and present.

Pete spent much of his work life — more than 30 years by the time he retired — with the American Red Cross of Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire. He then turned to Philadelphia Phillies spring-training stadium work, along with his other interests.

His family members include his father, George R. Nattress, and mother, Jeannette S. (Gaboriault) Nattress, (both predeceased); the love of his life, wife, Johanna; his sisters, Ann Sorrell and husband, James, Mary Jane Peters and husband, Richard, and Joyce LeTourneau; brother, Thomas Nattress, and wife, Melanie; in-laws, Michael Marrin and Suzanne, brother-in-law, Patrick Marrin, and wife, Catherine; sister-in-law, Bridgit Steele, and husband, Chad Pauquette; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at the VFW in Winooski, Vt., on December 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. Those who wish to remember Pete in a special way can make a contribution in his memory to either the Florida English Bulldog Rescue program at floridaenglishbulldogresue.com, or to your local hospice chapter.