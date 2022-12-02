 Obituary: Peter Nattress, 1952-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

December 02, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Peter Nattress, 1952-2022 

Former Vermonter loved sports, coached local basketball teams, and rescued English bulldogs

Published December 2, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated December 2, 2022 at 7:32 a.m.

click to enlarge Peter Nattress - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Peter Nattress

Peter G. Nattress, 70, of Safety Harbor, Fla., passed away surrounded by family, after a brief battle with ALS, on November 29, 2022. He was a graduate of Winooski High School and attended the University of Vermont.

Pete’s love of sports was strong and took a special route through his dedication to coaching younger generations. He first honed his skills at the Burlington YMCA basketball program. Then, for many years, he served as the head coach with the Lady Spartans of Winooski High School in Winooski, Vt.

He, along with his beloved wife, Johanna, developed a love for the Florida English Bulldog Rescue program. This is where they had the pleasure of rescuing Meatball, Stewie, Twiggy and Linus, their four lucky fur babies, past and present.

Pete spent much of his work life — more than 30 years by the time he retired — with the American Red Cross of Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire. He then turned to Philadelphia Phillies spring-training stadium work, along with his other interests.

His family members include his father, George R. Nattress, and mother, Jeannette S. (Gaboriault) Nattress, (both predeceased); the love of his life, wife, Johanna; his sisters, Ann Sorrell and husband, James, Mary Jane Peters and husband, Richard, and Joyce LeTourneau; brother, Thomas Nattress, and wife, Melanie; in-laws, Michael Marrin and Suzanne, brother-in-law, Patrick Marrin, and wife, Catherine; sister-in-law, Bridgit Steele, and husband, Chad Pauquette; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at the VFW in Winooski, Vt., on December 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. Those who wish to remember Pete in a special way can make a contribution in his memory to either the Florida English Bulldog Rescue program at floridaenglishbulldogresue.com, or to your local hospice chapter.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation