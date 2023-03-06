Obituary: Peter (Peetie) Patterson Cook, 1941-2023 

click to enlarge
- Courtesy
- Peter Patterson Cook
On Friday, February 10, 2023, we lost a shining light and beloved husband, friend and member of our creative community, Peter Cook. He lived a full life to the age of 81 and was well-known in the community for his wit, humor and undying love for his wife, Carrie Cook. As a jazz bassist himself, he loved live music. Every good musician needs a good listener, and Peetie was that listener.
Whether parading around as Gandalf or just being his quirky self, Peter was one of a kind, with a keen intelligence and a kind and generous heart. He was a master storyteller, as well, and someone you were always happy to be around. He adored his three Scottish terriers.
Peter was one of those people who let you know where you stood with him. He had a great BS detector. It pained him to see people in need. He enjoyed talking about public issues. And whether he was discussing economics, gun safety, health care, crime or poverty, he had strong views. Yet, if he heard a more logical opinion, he would adjust his thinking. He was an amazing, capable and loving man.
Peter died suddenly of natural causes at his home in Hyde Park, Vt., on February 10. He is survived by his wife, Carrie Cook; brother, Tom Cook; cousins Edmund Williams and wife, Maria, and Cathy and John Cook.
Peetie was the absolute best. It will take time for our hearts to heal from his loss.
May his blessed memory live on. A celebration of Peter’s life will be in Spring.
Your contribution to assist with expenses at this challenging time will be gratefully appreciated: mightycause.com/story/Carrieandpetercook?fbclid=IwAR2dUzV11GrvU-6icBYSalyTkMfViv2u1uB5_55JZAL3ShJpeLqZSWN5hu4
.