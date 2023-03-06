 Obituary: Peter (Peetie) Patterson Cook, 1941-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

March 06, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Peter (Peetie) Patterson Cook, 1941-2023 

Musician was well-known in his community for his wit, humor and generous heart

Published March 6, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated March 6, 2023 at 4:32 p.m.

click to enlarge Peter Patterson Cook - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Peter Patterson Cook
On Friday, February 10, 2023, we lost a shining light and beloved husband, friend and member of our creative community, Peter Cook. He lived a full life to the age of 81 and was well-known in the community for his wit, humor and undying love for his wife, Carrie Cook. As a jazz bassist himself, he loved live music. Every good musician needs a good listener, and Peetie was that listener.

Whether parading around as Gandalf or just being his quirky self, Peter was one of a kind, with a keen intelligence and a kind and generous heart. He was a master storyteller, as well, and someone you were always happy to be around. He adored his three Scottish terriers.

Peter was one of those people who let you know where you stood with him. He had a great BS detector. It pained him to see people in need. He enjoyed talking about public issues. And whether he was discussing economics, gun safety, health care, crime or poverty, he had strong views. Yet, if he heard a more logical opinion, he would adjust his thinking. He was an amazing, capable and loving man.

Peter died suddenly of natural causes at his home in Hyde Park, Vt., on February 10. He is survived by his wife, Carrie Cook; brother, Tom Cook; cousins Edmund Williams and wife, Maria, and Cathy and John Cook.

Peetie was the absolute best. It will take time for our hearts to heal from his loss.
May his blessed memory live on. A celebration of Peter’s life will be in Spring.

Your contribution to assist with expenses at this challenging time will be gratefully appreciated: mightycause.com/story/Carrieandpetercook?fbclid=IwAR2dUzV11GrvU-6icBYSalyTkMfViv2u1uB5_55JZAL3ShJpeLqZSWN5hu4.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation