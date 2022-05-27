 Obituary: Phillip B.P. Gullion, 1948-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

May 27, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Phillip B.P. Gullion, 1948-2022 

Colchester man held many occupations and dove deeply into his hobbies

click to enlarge Philip - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Philip
Phil Gullion, 73, passed away at home with his family on May 22, 2022, after a long period of health challenges.

Phil was born in Washington, D.C., on September 10, 1948, to Doris Guthrie Gullion and Phillip B.P. Gullion Sr. A child of a State Department family, he grew up in Europe and Asia, attending American schools, sometimes by correspondence. Phil graduated from high school in El Paso, Texas, and attended the University of Kentucky. While attending UK, Phil married Vickie Goff and had a son, Phillip. During the war in Vietnam, Phil was a conscientious objector and completed his alternative service at what is now Dartmouth Hitchcock hospital. Later, he graduated from Johnson State College in Vermont and attended graduate school at Syracuse University in New York.

In the late 1970s, Phil moved to Vermont. He married Sally Follett in Burlington in 1983, and they had two children, Sarah and Steve. They lived in Bristol, Vergennes and, finally, Colchester.

Phil had many occupations. He was a musician, carpenter, teacher, IT specialist, cook, librarian, lifeguard, swim instructor, residential adviser, psychiatric aide and journalist. He dove deeply into his hobbies: fly-fishing and fly-tying; swimming, sailing and scuba; fiddle, guitar and accordion playing; boat and home repair; and acting. He was an avid reader, poet and singer-songwriter. In his forties, he learned to downhill and cross-country ski. As his health began to decline, Phil retired from Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (IT) and Middlebury College (library).

Phil is survived by his wife, Sally, of Colchester, Vt.; his children, Phillip J. Gullion (Li-Ann Kuan) of Norfolk, Va., Sarah Gullion of Sterling, Mass., and Stephen Gullion, of Newburyport, Mass.; and granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Meghan Barrett-Gullion. He is also survived by his brother, Guthrie Gullion, and sister Samm Reardon. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Ruth Winfrey.

Phil was a member of the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington. In Phil’s honor, please consider taking a boat ride or learning a new skill or sport. Or make a donation to FUUSB or the Chittenden County Humane Society. A celebration of Phil’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation