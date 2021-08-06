Obituary: Phyllis Marion Wright Hogel, 1925-2021 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Phyllis Marion Wright Hogel of Burlington, and formerly of Milton and Essex Junction, passed away peacefully at age 95 on Friday, January 15, 2021. A celebration of Phyllis’ life will be held at the First Congregational Church at 39 Main St., Essex Junction, Vt., on Saturday, August 21, at 3 p.m.Phyllis was born in Grafton, Vt., on the Wright Apple Orchard owned and operated by her father and grandfather, Charles Wright, on June 1, 1925, to Norman and Roseanna Wright. She attended Northfield Mount Herman School, formerly known as the Northfield Seminary for Young Ladies.She went on to graduate from the University of Vermont with a bachelor’s of science in nutritional science, where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority, and then she received a master’s degree in guidance and education from Saint Michaels College.In 1948 Phyllis was married to Arthur Hogel in Saxton’s River; they were married until his passing in 1995. She was employed by UVM as an accountant until she retired in 1991.Phyllis loved life, her family and her friends. She touched many hearts through her numerous skills, hobbies and interests. She was a dedicated parishioner of the Essex Junction Vermont Congregational Church and was an active member of the Women of the University of Vermont hiking, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing club for decades.She will be missed by her knitting club, hiking club, lunch clubs and quilting guild, where she volunteered to knit baby hats for the UVM Medical Center and contributed to the Centennial quilt that hangs in the Waterman Building at UVM.She was an avid reader, outdoor enthusiast, Audubon Society member and traveler. She frequently enjoyed hiking, birdwatching, skiing, canoeing and snowshoeing with friends, as well as visiting the hillsides of Scotland, England, Italy, Ireland, Greece, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Canada into her 80s.Phyllis was predeceased by her brother Ken Wright and wife Irene of Vermont. She was also predeceased by her son-in-law Vincent Robert Kremer and brother-in-law John Andrew.Phyllis is survived by her loving family, including her five children: Bruce Hogel of California, Dr. Karen Burke and her husband John of Colchester, Cathy Kremer of Maine, Barbara Hogel and her husband Ronald Smith of Burlington, Douglas Hogel of Burlington; her five grandchildren: David and Andrew Burke, Alexandra and Robert Smith, and Christopher Kremer; and her sister Joyce Andrew of New Jersey and brother Robert Wright and wife Joni of Virginia.Burial is at the Fairview Cemetery next to her late husband, Arthur. Arrangements were made by Corbin and Palmer of Essex Junction.