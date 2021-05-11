Obituary: Rebecca "Becki" Baca (Willis-Eaton, Cooley), 1957-2021 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Becki" Baca

Becki, our mom, friend, entrepreneur, teacher, writer, wife, grandmother and free spirit, set out on a new journey on May 6, 2021, after a brave year of confronting a rare cancer.

She will be remembered closely in Vermont and Massachusetts for her work as a teacher, chef and tutor, as well as for her compassion, tenacity, spiritual beliefs and fiery free spirit. She will also be remembered and truly missed for her amazing cooking, for being a loving mother, and for her willingness to learn and grow. She was a seeker, an intuitive and sensitive being, a true individual. She pursued and aimed to be a loving person. She believed that life cannot “aim at teaching the meaning of love, for that is beyond what can be taught. It does aim, however, at removing the blocks to the awareness of love’s presence.” —A Course in Miracles

She will be deeply missed.

Becki is survived by her husband, Luis; her three children, Jess, Elizabeth and Nathan; her granddaughter, Grace, and her mother and lifelong friend, Shawn.

Special gratitude and thanks for those who showed up and supported Becki on her journey with cancer. This last year has been so hard, but there was also so much healing, support, love and learning. A sincere thank-you to Luis for his dedication and caring for his wife.

Mom, we will miss you, but we will never be apart. You are loved, and you are Love.