 Obituary: Reuben Bowen, 1975-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

April 05, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Reuben Bowen, 1975-2022 

"Man of a million stories" knew how to enjoy the simple things in life

click to enlarge Reuben James Bowen - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Reuben James Bowen
Reuben James Bowen left this world peacefully on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at age 46 in Burlington, Vt.

Reuben was born in Colorado Springs, Colo., on April 23, 1975. When anyone would ask Reuben where he was from, he would always say, “from all over.” But he kept returning to the kindness of the people of Burlington since 2007.

Reuben was a man of a million stories. Sit with him long enough, and he would always have a wild, true story to share with you. No matter where he traveled, he found a new friend to share one of his stories with. He loved music and often could be seen on Church Street listening to live bands. As a devoted Grateful Dead fan, he would listen to a Dead show every morning while preparing for his day (much to the annoyance of his neighbors).

Despite his apparent gruff exterior, he was a deeply gentle and kind man. On many occasions, he literally gave the shirt off his back to someone in need. But he was always ready to protect those he loved and never walked away from a fight. He faced many health challenges over the years, never letting them slow him down. He still greeted the world with a joke and a smile. He could teach us all about how to enjoy the simple things in life — sitting in the sun on a beautiful day and enjoying a good joint or a cold beer.

He leaves behind his greatest love, Heather Kilbourne, of Raleigh, N.C.; his mother, Jackie Helton (Virgil), of Elizabethton, Tenn.; his father, Warren Bowen, of Richmond, Ky.; a special uncle, Steve Bowen, of Clay City, Ky.; and countless friends and family.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 1 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Burlington, Vt. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Reuben Bowen Memorial Fund at FUMC, 21 Buell St., Burlington, VT 05401.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation