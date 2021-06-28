Obituary: Richard Colantuono, 1949-2021 

Courtesy Photo

Dick Colantuono

Richard "Dick" Colantuono died at home in Woodstock on June 19, 2021, from complications of pancreatic cancer at the age of 72. Dick was born in New York, N.Y., to Julius and Jane Colantuono.

When he was 9, Dick and his family moved to Locust Valley, N.Y. Shortly after moving, Dick’s father died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 36.

Despite that early loss, Dick loved his life in Locust Valley, where he played and excelled at every team sport imaginable. His favorite number was 12. He loved to say that was the age at which he could ride his bike to hang out with his buddies and play sports and life was not yet complicated by the discovery of girls.

He was voted the Locust Valley High School class of 1967 “most considerate boy.” Anyone who knew him would agree that it was an apt superlative.

After graduating from high school, Dick went on to get his BA in economics at St. Lawrence University. He met many of his lifelong friends at SLU and was extremely proud of his alma mater. While he was there, Dick played golf and skied. He was quite proud of the fact that in his senior year he skied 62 days at Sugarbush in Vermont!

He participated in ROTC while at St. Lawrence, and after graduating he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Hannau, Germany, for three years. He enjoyed more years of skiing and golf in Europe. There seems to be a theme here.

Upon returning to the U.S., a college buddy convinced him to move to Vermont to work at Vermont National Bank. Forty years later, after rising through the ranks of the bank, Dick was a senior vice president in charge of all branches in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. He was also a member of the executive committee. Because of his expertise and ability to get along with everyone, Dick weathered two bank mergers.

He loved his job because he met and engaged with so many different people. Even in the last days of his illness, he wanted to know about the people who were caring for him. He had a gift for making connections with people and finding common ground.

Over the years, Dick served on many nonprofit boards in Woodstock, including the board at the Thompson Senior Center, the Woodstock Recreation Center, the Union Arena and the Rotary. He was an active member of the Woodstock Country Club for 35 years, chairing many events, winning the club championship five times and placing as runner-up nine times!

He married Ginny Eames in 1990 and became the stepfather to Tyler and Jared when they were 9 and 7, respectively. He loved following their school events, particularly their sports.

Dick and Ginny traveled throughout Europe and the U.S. with wonderful friends with whom they shared a love of golf, fine food and the pleasure of each other’s company.

But the greatest joy in his life was when his first granddaughter Caitlin was born, followed by Brooke and Hannah. They were the true loves of his life. He was a wonderful grandfather who let them do whatever they wanted: paint his face or his toenails, ride on his back, fix his hair in ponytails and barrettes. He embraced every moment with incredible patience and love.

Dick is survived by his wife of 30 years, Ginny Eames; his stepson Tyler Eames, wife Liz and daughter Brooke; his stepson Jared Eames, wife Patricia and daughters Caitlin and Hannah; his mother, Jane Carpenter; his brother Rob and wife Carol; his sister Betty and husband Danny; and his sister Maureen and husband Billy; as well as nieces and nephews.

Dick was well loved and will be missed by so many people whose paths he crossed over the years. He was always a gentleman, kind and considerate.

There will be a celebration of his wonderful life in the fall.

Donations may be made to the Thompson Senior Center, 1 Senior Way, Woodstock, VT 05091 or to the Union Arena, 80 Amsden Way, Woodstock, VT 05091.