Obituary: Richard Does, 1940-2023 

Published September 25, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated September 25, 2023 at 6:23 p.m.
Richard B. Does died at home in his shrine room on September 8, 2023, in the arms of his loving wife, Antonia, with family and friends close by, enveloped in the peaceful beauty of the majestic trees and natural space outside that he tended to lovingly throughout the many seasons of his life. The support of angels from UVM hospice helped create the tranquil space for his passage.
Born in Winthrop,
Mass., in 1940, Richard was the eldest of six children. Shortly after
completing his PhD at Michigan State University in 1969, he moved to
Burlington with his family, where he began his career as the director
of the University of Vermont’s Counseling and Testing Center. He
made a profound difference in the lives of many clients there, as
well as through a private counseling practice he maintained for much
of his life.
Richard was a
brilliant man who touched the lives of countless beings. As a
clinical psychologist, a meditation instructor, and both a student
and teacher of Buddha Dharma, he had an
uncanny way of truly and deeply recognizing the other. He spent the
majority of his life in both a serious and oh-so-playful quest for
the meaning of reality and in support of the well-being of others. As
a Buddhist practitioner for close to 50 years, Richard drew Truth
from sacred teachings, deep personal experience and training, and
infinite space. Friends, acquaintances, and strangers of all
cultures, walks of life, and faiths were blessed by his genuine
curiosity and respect for them. Even amidst moments of his own
discomfort or struggle, he would think of those around him first,
often making them laugh and always making them feel seen and
appreciated for who they were. Children especially loved Richard, as
he was so closely in touch with his own inner child and with the
inherent goodness and pure nature within them, himself and the rest
of us.
He will be
remembered and missed profoundly for his lyric wordplay, the
nicknames he gave to people, his great sense of humor and his deeply
perceptive intelligence. His insight, compassion, playfulness,
generosity and expansive visionary fields will live on for lifetimes.
Richard was a friend to the friendless, champion of the
disenfranchised and patron saint to the lonely. He felt deeply the
grave injustices of this troubled world.
He leaves behind his
first wife, Lynne Walther; their sons, Richard Marshall and Jamie
Edwin Does; and beloved grandchildren, Graham, Natalie and Finn
Lienhard Does. So, too, he says farewell to his brothers Jerome and
Peter and his sister Kate. He is predeceased by his two siblings,
Edwin and Elizabeth. Loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins,
friends and his devoted little dog, Keeper Divine, will miss him
dearly. Most of all, the love of his life, his soul companion and
wife of over 30 years, Antonia, will forever love and remember him
always.
In honor and memory
of Richard, please be good to yourselves and others, appreciate the
beauty around you and keep a sense of humor about it all.