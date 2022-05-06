Obituary: Richard Fenton, 1946-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Richard Fenton

Richard died unexpectedly on February 11, 2022.He worked for the Vermont Army National Guard for 20 years. In his retirement, he worked as a telemarketer. He loved helping people, especially in the North Avenue Co-op, where he lived for 47 years.He is survived by his daughter Betty Audette (and Kenny Burbo) of Burlington; his son Richard Fenton and his wife, Paula Fenton, of Milton; five grandchildren, Patrick Audette, Alex Fenton, Kevin Fenton-McGrath, Gabrielle Fenton and Melinda Fenton-McGrath; and two great-grandchildren He is also survived by the mother of his children, Linda Fenton (and Tom Jones), of Burlington.A memorial is planned for Sunday, May 15, 1 p.m., in the flower garden at the North Avenue Co-op in Burlington.