 Obituary: Richard Fenton, 1946-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

May 06, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Richard Fenton, 1946-2022 

Longtime North Avenue Co-op resident worked for the Vermont Army National Guard for 20 years

click to enlarge Richard Fenton - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Richard Fenton
Richard died unexpectedly on February 11, 2022.

He worked for the Vermont Army National Guard for 20 years. In his retirement, he worked as a telemarketer. He loved helping people, especially in the North Avenue Co-op, where he lived for 47 years.

He is survived by his daughter Betty Audette (and Kenny Burbo) of Burlington; his son Richard Fenton and his wife, Paula Fenton, of Milton; five grandchildren, Patrick Audette, Alex Fenton, Kevin Fenton-McGrath, Gabrielle Fenton and Melinda Fenton-McGrath; and two great-grandchildren He is also survived by the mother of his children, Linda Fenton (and Tom Jones), of Burlington.

A memorial is planned for Sunday, May 15, 1 p.m., in the flower garden at the North Avenue Co-op in Burlington.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation