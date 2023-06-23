Obituary: Richard Joseph “Dick” Bratek, 1943-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Richard Joseph “Dick” Bratek

Richard Joseph “Dick” Bratek passed away on June 21, 2023, with the love of his life, Susan, and his children and grandchildren at his side. He was born on January 21, 1943, the eldest child of Adam J. Bratek and Hannah T. (Johnson) Bratek. Dick married his lovely Susan on July 10, 1965, and shared 57 years of adventure and mayhem.

His favorite memories of his youth were playing football and singing the lead in H.M.S. Pinafore. He received his associate’s degree from Broome Technical Community College in Binghamton, N.Y., worked for 31 years as a senior engineer and scientist at IBM in Essex Junction, Vt., and holds several patents in photo processes. He was honored to receive the IBM Microelectronics General Manager’s Excellence Award; served IBM in Essonnes, France; traveled worldwide; and retired in 1999.



Dick was passionate about community service. Dick was one of the first original firefighters of the Essex Town Fire Department and received the Essex Fireman’s Association Outstanding Member award in 1977. He led the Bullets to a basketball championship as head coach, sat on the board of trustees as treasurer of the Essex Children’s Choir, and served as a member of the Town of Essex school board and as a nonvoting member of the Essex Junction High School board. He drove the Daisies in the Town of Essex senior van for four years and was honored with an appreciation ceremony when he retired in 2007. He volunteered for the Vermont Foodbank and received certificates of recognition for his efforts from the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf.



Dick made his goals in life happen. He went to college, got a degree in the sciences, traveled the world, and found the girl of his dreams who encouraged and had faith in him. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather; he often expressed his pride in his children and grandchildren, who gave him such incredible joy. Dick loved Vermont and Maine passionately — the rolling hills of the Green Mountains and the sandy beaches and crashing waves of York Beach and Drake’s Island. His smile, sense of humor and robust laughter will be missed greatly.



Dick leaves his wife, Suzanne I. Bratek; children Derek A. Bratek and Jessa C. Karki; son-in-law Sandeep D. Karki; grandchildren Lucius D. Karki, Hannah M. Karki and Luca Richard L. Suzanne Karki; sister-in-law Carol B. Pestell; cousins Joseph Zobkiw (Lynne Hendrix) of Michigan, Jack Zobkiw (Glenna Zobkiw) of New York and their families; many cousins all over the country; and the Moyer, Arcese and Curtis families of Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Arizona. Dick’s main objective was to keep the family together and whole, and he loved everyone dearly, as they also loved him.



As per his wishes, there will be no funeral services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you wish to honor Dick, please donate in his name to the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf, the Committee on Temporary Shelter, or Essex Westford School District in care of the EHS cross-country and track and field teams, EHS music program, or the Center for Technology, Essex.



The family wishes to thank all the health care providers who generously gave their time and expertise to managing Dick’s care, especially in these last difficult six months. Finally, special thanks to the staff of Birchwood Terrace Rehab and Healthcare for their compassionate end-of-life services to Dick and his family.

