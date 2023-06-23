Obituary: Richard Joseph “Dick” Bratek, 1943-2023 

Published June 23, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated June 23, 2023 at 12:08 p.m.
Richard Joseph “Dick” Bratek passed away on June 21, 2023, with the love of his life, Susan, and his children and grandchildren at his side. He was born on January 21, 1943, the eldest child of Adam J. Bratek and Hannah T. (Johnson) Bratek. Dick married his lovely Susan on July 10, 1965, and shared 57 years of adventure and mayhem.
His
favorite memories of his youth were playing football and singing the
lead in H.M.S.
Pinafore.
He received his associate’s degree from Broome Technical Community
College in Binghamton, N.Y., worked for 31 years as a senior engineer
and scientist at IBM in Essex Junction, Vt., and holds several
patents in photo processes. He was honored to receive the IBM
Microelectronics General Manager’s Excellence Award; served IBM in
Essonnes, France; traveled worldwide; and retired in 1999.
Dick
was passionate about community service. Dick was one of the first
original firefighters of the Essex Town Fire Department and received
the Essex Fireman’s Association Outstanding Member award in 1977.
He led the Bullets to a basketball championship as head coach, sat on
the board of trustees as treasurer of the Essex Children’s Choir,
and served as a member of the Town of Essex school board and as a
nonvoting member of the Essex Junction High School board. He drove
the Daisies in the Town of Essex senior van for four years and was
honored with an appreciation ceremony when he retired in 2007. He
volunteered for the Vermont Foodbank and received certificates of
recognition for his efforts from the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf.
Dick
made his goals in life happen. He went to college, got a degree in
the sciences, traveled the world, and found the girl of his dreams
who encouraged and had faith in him. He was a loving husband, father
and grandfather; he often expressed his pride in his children and
grandchildren, who gave him such incredible joy. Dick loved Vermont
and Maine passionately — the rolling hills of the Green Mountains
and the sandy beaches and crashing waves of York Beach and Drake’s
Island. His smile, sense of humor and robust laughter will be missed
greatly.
Dick
leaves his wife, Suzanne I. Bratek; children Derek A. Bratek and
Jessa C. Karki; son-in-law Sandeep D. Karki; grandchildren Lucius D.
Karki, Hannah M. Karki and Luca
Richard L. Suzanne Karki;
sister-in-law Carol B. Pestell; cousins Joseph Zobkiw (Lynne Hendrix)
of Michigan, Jack Zobkiw (Glenna Zobkiw) of New York and their
families; many cousins all over the country; and the Moyer, Arcese
and Curtis families of Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Arizona.
Dick’s main objective was to keep the family together and whole,
and he loved everyone dearly, as they also loved him.
As
per his wishes, there will be no funeral services. A celebration of
life will be held at a later date. If you wish to honor Dick, please
donate in his name to the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf, the
Committee on Temporary Shelter, or Essex Westford School District in
care of the EHS cross-country and track and field teams, EHS music
program, or the Center for Technology, Essex.
The
family wishes to thank all the health care providers who generously
gave their time and expertise to managing Dick’s care, especially
in these last difficult six months. Finally, special thanks to the
staff of Birchwood Terrace Rehab and Healthcare for their
compassionate end-of-life services to Dick and his family.
The original print version of this article was headlined "One of the first original firefighters of the Essex Town Fire Department was passionate about community service"