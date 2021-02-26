 Obituary: Richard Lee (“Seth”) Towle Schneehagen III, 1990-2021 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 26, 2021 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Richard Lee (“Seth”) Towle Schneehagen III, 1990-2021 

Burlington-born man leaves behind loving and supportive family

Seth Schneehagan - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Seth Schneehagan

Richard Lee (“Seth”) Towle Schneehagen III died on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, following a long battle with mental health and addiction. While we knew his addiction might someday take him from us, we know that he is now in a lighter place.

Seth was born on June 20, 1990, in Burlington, Vt., where he grew up and lived until 2015, when he decided to seek help and enrolled himself in a California treatment center. Seth loved California and created a new sober life and started a job he loved. Unfortunately, the demons resurfaced, and Seth was not able to fight them any longer. With a few more tries at sobriety, Seth continued to use the drugs to numb his internal pain. Eventually the battle was beyond his control, and it took his life. Seth wanted to be clean. He knew how much his life could change if he could just get a handle on it. He just couldn’t get there.

Through it all, Seth knew how fortunate he was to have his mom’s unwavering love. She did everything humanly possible to support him, be open and honest with him, and maintain a strong mother-son relationship with him. His father, Richard, mourns his loss, as he wished nothing but the best for his son. Seth was known for his goofy, animated, unrivaled sense of humor and quick wit. He was a man with a wide variety of interests, a love of both precision and chaos, and eclectic interests including music, art, the stock market, fashion, skiing and biking. Seth was also a voracious reader.

Seth had a smile and a laugh that endeared all who had the pleasure of his company. Those eyes will be deeply, deeply missed by everyone.

Seth was born on his dad’s birthday, June 20. He leaves behind his mother, Nancy Towle, of South Burlington; his father, Richard Schneehagen, of Oahu, Hawaii; his brother, Will Desautels, of Waldorf, Md.; and his other mother, Kathie Desautels, of St. Michaels, Md. All loved him so deeply. He also leaves behind his aunt and uncle, Sandra and Duffy Sinclair; their children, Ashley, Jessie and Cassie; and dear friends Lilly, Vittorio and Amber. He was recently predeceased by his oldest friend, Mike Loyer.

The outpouring of love and support our families have received is beyond overwhelming. Friends of Nan would like to especially thank the local Families Coping with Addiction Group (FCA) for taking such great care of and for giving enormous, loving support to Seth’s mom, Nan, during these past few years. The parents who have lost a child to this epidemic have a bond like no other. We are forever grateful.

If you wish to acknowledge Seth in some way beyond your good thoughts, we encourage donations to the Turning Point Center, turningpointcentervt.org, or Spectrum Youth & Family Services, spectrumvt.org.

Please know that Seth’s family deeply appreciates whatever friendship and love you brought to his life.

A gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To send online condolences to his family, please visit readyfuneral.com.

