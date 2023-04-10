Obituary: Rita Silverman, 1927-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Rita Silverman

Rita H. Silverman, born on July 19, 1927, left this world on April 2, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. After a long life, filled with intellectual curiosity, successful careers and travel, her final days were spent with her children and grandchildren, who eased her passage with stories, songs, tears and laughter.In addition to being a wonderful mother and grandmother, she was an advocate for learning — a pioneer and role model at a time when women had more limited choices. As a professor of English Literature at Greater Hartford Community College in Hartford, Conn., she enthusiastically empowered a diverse population of first-generation college students. She had the gift to bridge Shakespeare, Greek tragedies and contemporary theater with the lives of her inner-city students. Her talent was recognized when she was invited to be a Yale University Visiting Faculty Fellow in 1981-1982.After retiring from the Greater Hartford Community College, she moved to Manchester, Vt. In 1996, she created the Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning, which vibrantly still offers lectures, workshops and discussions to the greater Manchester, Vt., community. As an avid reader, there was always a well-worn book by her bed: Shakespeare, Nietzsche or an autobiography of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She authored, a book focusing on Shylock from theRita was an unconventional snazzy dresser, whose outfits brought surprise and joy to her family, as she hosted events in Vermont or marched her way through New York’s Central Park. Rita was born and lived in Hartford, Conn., before moving to Vermont, New York City and back to Vermont.She leaves her son, Jonathan Silverman, of Charlotte, Vt.; daughter, Yehudit Silverman, of Montréal, Canada; daughter-in-law, Martha Ming Whitfield; son-in-law, John Hoffer; grandchildren Amira Silverman, Rayona Silverman, Joshua Hoffer and his wife, Vicky Bass, and Rebecca Hoffer and her fiancé, Tim LeMoine; great-grandchildren Daniel Arthur LeMoine and Taylor LeMoine; and brother-in-law, Hillel Silverman.If you wish to make a donation, please consider either the Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning in Manchester, Vt., or Bayada Hospice in South Burlington, Vt. Rita now joins her husband, Arthur Silverman, to whom she was married for 74 wonderful years.