Obituary: Robert C. Williams 

Robert C. Williams, 76, of Underhill, Vt., returned “home” to join his two sons, Mark and Mike Williams, in heaven, surrounded by his loving family on July 26, 2021. He was born in Hardwick, Vt., on December 14, 1944, the son of Earle and Mildred (Underwood) Williams. He graduated from the Hardwick Academy in 1962.He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Diane (Dessureault) Williams, of 54 years; remaining son, Randy Williams; only daughter, Lori Anne (Todd Weston); and daughter-in-laws Tammy Williams, Gina Williams and Cherie Whitehead; along with many grandchildren: Jessica, Richard, Shawn, Desirae, Sarah, Nathan, Cody, Trevor, Jacob, Marissa and Katie; great-grandchildren, Rudy and Timmy; brothers Dennis (Lorette) Williams and Arthur (Fran) Williams; sisters Nancy Rogers, Elaine Peake and Donna (Brian) Perry; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.His family described him as not only a hardworking, generous man who always put others first, but also as someone who was always there for you when you needed him the most. There was nobody else who was so full of endless stories or could tell a joke quite like him. He expressed his love by spending all his free time with his family and grandchildren, going on adventurous road and fishing trips. He also enjoyed sharing with them his endless knowledge of hunting and maple sugaring when not working on multiple building projects with them.He will be ever so dearly missed from all of our lives.The family is planning a celebration of his life on August 14, 2021, noon, at 12 Roy Dr., Underhill, Vt. Private services will be held at a later date.