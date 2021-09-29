 Obituary: Robert D. Blodgett, 1953-2021 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 04, 2021

Obituary: Robert D. Blodgett, 1953-2021 

Longtime carpenter loved animals, traveling and watching old Westerns

Robert D. Blodgett of North Hero, Vt., passed away at home on August 26, 2021. He was born on September 7, 1953 in Bennington, Vt.

He was a carpenter for more than 40 years. He worked for Flanders Lumber and Hubbard Construction before he became self-employed. He loved animals, especially his two dogs, Khloe and Ivy. He also loved traveling, playing computer games and watching old Westerns.

He leaves his longtime companion, Leslie Kiely of North Hero, Vt.; his son Krishna Maples from Marlboro, Vt.; brothers Kurt Blodgett of Vancouver, Washington Carl Blodgett (Trish) of Ruskin, Fla., Grant Blodgett (Cherry’s) from Virginia, and Billye Prier (Charlie) of Chesterfield, Va.; and Holly Blodgett of Hawaii. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Frankie Dosda and William Blodgett.

There will be no services, per his request. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.

