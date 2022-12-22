Obituary: Robert Diaco, 1957-2022 

Courtesy

Robert Diaco

Robert Diaco, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, died at the University of Vermont Medical Center on December 20, 2022, with family members at his bedside.

Bob was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and grew up in Massapequa on Long Island. He received his bachelor’s degree in biology from Lycoming College in Pennsylvania and studied plant and animal virology at Iowa State University, where he received his master’s and PhD.

He met his wife, Paula, while in graduate school, and the couple were married in 1983. For the past 28 years, Bob lived with his family in Underhill and ran Signarama in South Burlington. Prior to moving to Vermont, Bob worked at DuPont and Roche Diagnostics, where he developed automated testing of viral diseases.

Bob is survived by his wife, two sons, his daughter-in-law and grandsons, as well as two brothers and their children. He was predeceased by his parents and older brother.

Many thanks to the many first responders and staff at the UVM Medical Center for their skill and care.

A memorial gathering will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, at the Underhill Town Hall.