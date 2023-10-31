 Obituary: Robert Dill, 1948-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 31, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Robert Dill, 1948-2023 

Creator of “Bobventures” and world record holder designed and built the fastest land yacht in the world

Published October 31, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated October 31, 2023 at 2:49 p.m.

click to enlarge Robert Dill - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Robert Dill
Speed and outdoor enthusiast Bob Dill will be remembered as the Iceman, World Record Holder, Bob-o-tron, Grandpa Bob and Dad.

Born in Sewickley, Pa., Bob graduated from Northeastern University and spent his career as a chemical engineer and the head of research and development for the Whiting Company in Burlington, Vt.

Outside of work, Bob was well known on the icy lakes around Vermont, handing out his homemade ice picks and participating in ice safety classes whenever he got the chance. He was an avid hiker, snowboarder, windsurfer and photographer, but one of his most notable achievements was designing and building the fastest land yacht in the world, breaking the world record in 1999. He spent years building his craft, the Iron Duck, in his basement with the help of family and friends, using some old Volvo parts and a lot of duct tape. A decade later, he helped a fellow land sailor break the record, and he enjoyed watching the progress of the New Zealand team who broke the record again in 2022.

In addition to his world record achievement, he is remembered for the smaller but significant moments that comprise the legend that is Bob. Long ago we coined the term “Bobventures” as those around him would be pulled into his gravity and end up on an adventure with Bob.

Bobventures ranged from going on a hike you never even knew existed — just stopping on the side of the road and saying, “There it is!” and pointing to a very nondescript trailhead with an amazing view at the end — to going to Lowe’s for the fifth time on any given day. From changing snow tires at the Swedish Pit to being taught to windsurf to fishing for eels by flashlight off Perkins Pier to being taken for a ride in an iceboat, there were many Bobventures that family and friends embarked on.

Bobventures also included being squeezed into a dry suit while he tested the ice, as onlookers grew curious about the guy with a giant ice saw carving out chunks. He would bring these ice samples home to take beautiful photos of the crystal structure. He used these pictures and many hours of research and analysis to create a website about lake ice (lakeice.squarespace.com) that has been described as “encyclopedic” by his fellow ice lovers.

We are grateful for the Bobventures we had and like to think that he is out sailing his boat again and cruising along at top speed without a care in the world. Bob is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary; his brothers, William and Fredrick; his sisters, Nancy and Carol; his three children, Jennifer, Andrew and Emily; and four grandchildren.

A Bobventure-themed celebration will be scheduled at a later date.
