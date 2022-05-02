Obituary: Robert F. Daly, 1930-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Robert F. Daly died in Burlington, Vt., on April 26, 2022, at the age of 91. Born on September 20, 1930, in Grand Rapids, Mich., and raised in Marblehead, Mass., Bob married his beloved wife, Joan Crawford Daly, in 1958, and together they raised their large family in Syracuse, N.Y.; Riverside, Conn.; and, ultimately, in Pittsford, N.Y.As a boy growing up in Marblehead, Bob caddied at Tedesco Golf Club, played pond hockey with his many boyhood friends, and learned to sail in the harbor as the Great Depression eased and war raged in Europe. Bob graduated from the College of the Holy Cross in 1952. Thereafter, his graduate studies at Cornell University were interrupted by the Korean conflict. In 1953, he attended Officer Candidate School in Newport, R.I., and was commissioned a lieutenant (JG) in the U.S. Navy and served until 1957 in posts at Pearl Harbor and on several warships. Bob completed his MBA at Syracuse University while starting his lifelong career as a stockbroker. His entire professional career was devoted to providing sound financial advice to his long-term clients, who trusted his judgment, wisdom and low-key manner. Bob worked for several Wall Street firms and retired in 2006.To say that Bob was a rabid golfer would be an understatement. He lettered at Holy Cross for the golf team and maintained a low single-digit handicap for years thereafter. He was a member of Monroe Golf Club in Pittsford for 45 years. Away from golf, he served as president and board chair of the Holy Cross Club of Rochester. He offered his spare time volunteering at Saint’s Place and the Pittsford Food Cupboard.His true passions were his marriage and his family. His wife, Joan, of 61 years was his best friend and confidante until her passing in 2019. He leaves behind his five children and 13 much-loved grandchildren, Mary I. Daly (Paul) Tipton of New Haven, Conn. (Martin and Lilly); Emmett J. (Regina) Daly of Summit, N.J. (Hugh, Peter and Deirdre); Edward “Cleaver” F. (Ellen) Daly of Old Greenwich, Conn. (Michael, Kathleen, Matthew and Julia); Matthew T. (Celia) Daly of Burlington, Vt. (Thomas and Claire); and Angela D. (Patrick) Henry of Philadelphia (Emily and Charlotte). In addition to his wife, Joan, Bob was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Helen (Kiely) Daly, and his infant daughter Patricia Crawford Daly.For the last three years of his life, Bob lived at the Converse Home in Burlington, Vt., where he received kind care and attention from the wonderful staff. Bob put a smile on many faces at the Converse Home. He will be remembered for his mild-mannered ways and ever optimistic and positive demeanor. He loved lobster, dogs and ice cream but, most of all, his family. Nothing stopped him from seeing the best in humankind.Services commemorating his life will be announced in the near future.