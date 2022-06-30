Obituary: Robert Guilford Kitchel, 1939-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Guil Kitchen

Robert Guilford Kitchel died at his home in Danville on June 29, at the age of 82. He was the son of Douglas Binney Kitchel Sr. and Sybil Beck Kitchel. He is survived by his wife, (Martha) Jane; his son, Nathaniel Royce; his brother, Frederick; his sister, Alice; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Douglas Binney Kitchel Jr.Guil, as he was known, was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on July 30, 1939. He was named for his ancestor, Robert Kitchel, one of the original settlers of Guilford, Connecticut, founded in 1639.Guil was a graduate of the Putney School, Bard College, and the Cooperstown Graduate Program in Museum Studies. He was a student of history; an early member of the Civil War Hemlocks; an avid reader and gardener; and, over his lifetime, a collector of antique tractors, radios, model airplanes and automobiles. He served on the board of the Pope Memorial Library for many years and was devoted to the Danville community. He valued tradition and helped cook the Easter breakfast at his local church for over fifty years.There are no services planned. Donations in his memory may be made to the Pope Memorial Library, P.O. Box 260, Danville, Vt., 05828.