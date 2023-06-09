 Obituary: Robert Hoffman, 1946-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

June 09, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Robert Hoffman, 1946-2023 

A collector harmonica cases, “Hoff” was known for his quick wit and commitment to community

Published June 9, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated June 9, 2023 at 12:52 p.m.

click to enlarge Robert Hoffman - COURTESY ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Courtesy ©️ Seven Days
  • Robert Hoffman

Robert “Hoff” Hoffman, 76, passed away on February 6, 2023.

Born on April 27, 1946, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Herbie and Anni Hoffman, Hoff lived in New York City until the age of 25. He graduated from New York Law School and began his career as a public defender. He completed his 25-year career as a vice president of AARP in Washington, D.C., and continued his work for AARP as a volunteer for seven more years.

In Washington, D.C., he lived in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood and was involved with many volunteer activities in the community. He enjoyed sports of all kinds — particularly soccer, as a coach, player and fan. He was a great dog lover and created many memories with his dogs Morgan and Chance. He belonged to Jewish Renewal group Minyan Oneg Shabbat in Washington, D.C., and Temple Rodef Shalom in Arlington, Va. He was a square dance caller and a docent at Congressional Cemetery, led historic tours of D.C., and created workshops about end-of-life planning. He collected harmonica cases and loved displaying his collection around Washington, D.C., and at the Burlington Farmers Market in Vermont.

Hoff is survived by his wife, Dianne Modell; sister Caren (Tudy); sons Elias (Amanda) and Josh (Anna); grandchildren Ethan, Remy and Judah; and stepchildren Dmitri, Sol, Nessa, Zev and Abe. He will be forever remembered as a vibrant and loving father, husband and grandfather and for his quick wit, his love of magic and his commitment to community. His vibrant spirit lives on and can be seen on full display at hoffharmonica.com/end of life.

A celebration of life will be held at City Hall Park in Burlington on Sunday, July 23, 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation