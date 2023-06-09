Obituary: Robert Hoffman, 1946-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy ©️ Seven Days

Robert Hoffman

Robert “Hoff” Hoffman, 76, passed away on February 6, 2023.



Born on April 27, 1946, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Herbie and Anni Hoffman, Hoff lived in New York City until the age of 25. He graduated from New York Law School and began his career as a public defender. He completed his 25-year career as a vice president of AARP in Washington, D.C., and continued his work for AARP as a volunteer for seven more years.



In Washington, D.C., he lived in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood and was involved with many volunteer activities in the community. He enjoyed sports of all kinds — particularly soccer, as a coach, player and fan. He was a great dog lover and created many memories with his dogs Morgan and Chance. He belonged to Jewish Renewal group Minyan Oneg Shabbat in Washington, D.C., and Temple Rodef Shalom in Arlington, Va. He was a square dance caller and a docent at Congressional Cemetery, led historic tours of D.C., and created workshops about end-of-life planning. He collected harmonica cases and loved displaying his collection around Washington, D.C., and at the Burlington Farmers Market in Vermont.

Hoff is survived by his wife, Dianne Modell; sister Caren (Tudy); sons Elias (Amanda) and Josh (Anna); grandchildren Ethan, Remy and Judah; and stepchildren Dmitri, Sol, Nessa, Zev and Abe. He will be forever remembered as a vibrant and loving father, husband and grandfather and for his quick wit, his love of magic and his commitment to community. His vibrant spirit lives on and can be seen on full display at hoffharmonica.com/end of life.



A celebration of life will be held at City Hall Park in Burlington on Sunday, July 23, 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

