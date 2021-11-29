Obituary: Robert Hudson, 1943-2021 

Courtesy Photo

Robert Hudson

Robert “Bob” Hudson, CFP, EA, passed away peacefully from Alzheimer’s disease on November 20, 2021, surrounded by family and his beloved caregiver.

Born and raised in Atlanta, Ga., he was married to his high school sweetheart, Brenda, for 58 years. As staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, he worked on the F105 Doppler Radar System. He received his BS from Georgia State University. After 20 years with IBM, where his last position was performing quality assurance on the mainframe computers, he started his own successful financial and tax business.

His loves were reading, science fiction, computers and electronics. He published a LISP Interpreter for the Radio Shack Color Computer, taught computers, and helped many clients and friends to retire comfortably.

Retirement meant enjoying his lakefront home in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. He is surely playing with Koko and Giaco and finding four-leaf clovers by the handfuls.

Life was sacred to him, and he respected and loved all animals. Raven and Ariel will sorely miss him. He is lovingly held in the hearts of his spouse, Brenda; son, Charles; daughter-in-law, Michele; and their girls, his granddaughters. He also leaves three sisters, a brother and their families.

Any donations in his memory may be made to the animal shelter of your choice.