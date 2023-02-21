Obituary: Robert James Verrastro, 1973-2023 

Courtesy

Robert James Verrastro

Robert was born in Johnson City, N.Y., and spent time in Key West, Fla., before moving to Huntington and then South Burlington, Vt. He led a tumultuous and magical life, and was known to some as RJ, Paul’s brother, Rob and friend. He had a huge heart and went out of his way to help anyone who needed a hand. He was a marvelous, creative cook and managed several large restaurants, including Crabby Bills in South Carolina and several of the Longhorn franchises, which tapped into his "effervescent bunny” personality. He also worked as a handyman and landscaper and had a very green thumb. He was an entrepreneur who could spot an opportunity at its conception and tenaciously take it to fruition.He and his closest friend, his brother Paul, shared many great adventures while fishing and hunting and enjoyed all things outdoors — hiking, four-wheeling and camping. They were the thunder and lightning! They worked side by side, fixing cars or planning other projects, rain or shine.He was predeceased by his brother, Paul, and his uncles, Gordon Mayo (Essex, Vt.) and Lennard Verrastro (N.Y.).Rob loved his family and nothing gave him more pleasure than his three daughters, Haylea (N.H.) and Kaylah and Sierah (Vt.). He is survived by the four special ladies in his life: his mother, Paula (Vt.), Holly Willard (N.H.), Debi Verrastro (Vt.), and Crystal Verrastro (Vt.); as well as his father, Canio, sister, Katie (Fla.) and nephew, Paul (Vt.). His many friends and family will miss his charisma and the entertaining chaos he brought to everything he did.A celebration of life for both Robert and Paul will be held on April 15, 2023. Call 1-802-465-5565 for more information on venue and time.