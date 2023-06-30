Obituary: Robert Kolczynski, 1941-2023 

Courtesy

Robert Kolczynski

Robert Walter Kolczynski, age 82, of Essex, Vt., passed away quietly on June 8, 2023, on the property that he loved so dearly. The family will receive friends for a celebration of life on Sunday, July 16, 1 to 5 p.m., at the Community Center in Jericho, 329 Brown’s Trace Road, Jericho, Vt. Go to vtfuneralhomes.com to leave a note or picture.



Bob was born in 1941 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of Walter Kolczynski and Helen Hadjuk. He grew up in Long Island, N.Y. He moved to Vermont in 1965 with his wife, Lois, where they raised four children. They bought a farm in 1976. This was Bob’s happy place. When he was asked to go on vacation, his reply was that he felt like he was already on vacation sitting in the shade under his favorite tree, taking in the view.



Bob will join his longtime companion, Violet, and his son, Michael, in heaven.



Bob enjoyed long careers at IBM in Essex Junction and Birnn Chocolates in South Burlington, Vt.



Bob loved family. He held many relatives and friends close to his heart. His children are Michael Kolczynski (deceased), Cynthia Rose (married to Doug Rose), Patricia Fea and Barbara Hopkins. His grandchildren are Alyssa Fea-Parries (married to Tyler Parries), Christina Fea-Boyle (married to Chris Boyle), Andrew Fea, Alex Hopkins, Jason Hopkins, Ben Hopkins and Olin Kolczynski. He has one great-grandchild, Lucy Boyle. Other survivors include his sisters, Nancy Hardy and Sue Sagarin; his brother, Jimmy Kolczynski; and their spouses, Marshall Hardy, Joe Sagarin and Dr. Sharon Popper.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Travis Roy Foundation, SLAMT1D, the Strike 3 Foundation and St. Jude’s. We thank you for your thoughtfulness. Bob liked to give.