Obituary: Robert Schoen 

Robert “Bob” Schoen of Essex Junction, Vt., passed away on August 27, 2023, at the age of 92, due to complications from pneumonia. Bob was born in Manhattan to Agnes and William Schoen and spent his childhood riding his bicycle through the streets of New York City, playing baseball and playing with his dog, Jack.

Bob attended many New York Yankees games with his father in the 1930s and once discovered that Babe Ruth was in the stands. Young Bob lined up for Babe Ruth’s autograph, but a large man stepped in front of him, cutting him off. Babe Ruth reached around that man to take the program from Bob, making a point of signing his first. Bob always treasured that memory and the lesson in integrity.

At age 16 he joined the U.S. Army National Guard, where he became trained as a medic because he “wasn’t afraid of blood.” He also received “Expert” for his shooting marksmanship. Bob’s advanced education began at City College in New York for his undergraduate degree. He took his first geology class at City, earning a grade of C-, which was the highest grade in the class. To his way of thinking, “The best grade in the class deserved an A,” but more importantly, "Geology made sense."



Bob moved to the University of Wyoming in Laramie for his postgraduate work. It was here that he met his wife of 66 years, Jean Rogers Schoen. Drafted into the U.S. Army at the end of the Korean War, Bob spent the next two years in Okinawa, Japan. Once stateside, he and Jean wed and moved to a trailer in the Southwest "because you can see the geology in all of the exposed rock." He studied the nation’s uranium mines in Moab, Utah. Using the veterans’ benefit of the G.I. Bill, Bob and Jean moved back east to Boston, Mass., to further his education. They made a quick stop in Wisconsin for the birth of their first child. Bob received his PhD in geology from Harvard University.

Packing up the family car once again, Bob moved his growing young family, which now included another daughter and a kitten, to California, where he began his career as a geologist in the Water Resources Division for the U.S. Geological Survey. Soon another daughter and son joined the family, necessitating the purchase of his first home in Cupertino, Calif. Many camping trips to national and state parks throughout the American West allowed Bob to share his love of the natural world with his four children. He welcomed the challenge of anything new and taught himself, his wife and children how to sail a small boat. Soon he bought a 26-footer, in which he took the family on long sailing trips on San Francisco Bay and down the Sacramento Delta.

In 1968 Bob was asked to present a paper at a worldwide geological symposium held in Prague, Czechoslovakia. Taking his wife on this summer trip, he was one of the few speakers able to give his speech before Soviet tanks rolled into town in an invasion of that country that lasted 23 years. It took several days to get the Americans and other foreigners bused safely out of the country, and it was a surreal experience for Bob and Jean to walk the streets with the Soviets’ loaded guns pointed at them at all times.

In 1972, with a new green station wagon, Bob yet again moved his family of six and the same cat, along with his big red sailboat trailing behind, across the country to northern Virginia. Here he continued his career with the USGS, bicycling to work each day, until his retirement. During those early years as a retiree, Bob reignited his passion for biking with family, taking his wife and children on many trails throughout the region, including a five-day Vermont bike tour. He relished the pleasure of vegetable gardening and produced so much that he learned to can. He continued to sail his boat in the Potomac River, Chesapeake Bay and along the Intracoastal Waterway. After the beloved family pet of 17 years passed away, Bob welcomed other cats, including strays from the barn, into his lap.

With his children grown and the area becoming too congested, Bob and Jean left northern Virginia and moved to Middleton, Wisc., to enjoy that beautiful state and do some traveling and research the family genealogy, until their final move back east, to be near two of their children in Vermont.

Nothing made Bob happier than the discovery of a special rock specimen or fossil to add to his collection and to share this fascination with his grand- and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed classical music and attending operas. He wrote technical papers, nonfiction and fiction; dabbled in drawing; acted in community theater; loved photography and developed his own pictures in a darkroom; taught community college courses in geology; volunteered as PTA president for his children's elementary school; and sang baritone; and his sneezes could cause a tremor within the earth. Despite being frugal, Bob encouraged his children to expand their minds by providing a piano and lessons, bicycles to stay healthy, and later, in Virginia, providing them the opportunity to learn responsibility with the family horse, Buck. Bob was ahead of his time in insisting that the TV programs his children watched included good female role models.

Bob refused to let the digital age pass him by, using a Kindle in his last years because the typeface could be enlarged easily. His favorite saying was to give everything “the old college try.” Known as Mr. Fixit, he had numerous how-to manuals lining his hand-built library shelves, mixed in with rock specimens, countless novels and nonfiction, periodicals, and maps and charts. He had an amazing memory and loved to tell stories. As a lifelong learner and a voracious reader, his favorite was Mark Twain: "Do the right thing. It will gratify some people, and astonish the rest."

In 2022, at the age of 91, Bob undertook a new learning adventure, beginning the daily routine of peritoneal dialysis. The mechanics of peritoneal dialysis fascinated him, always the scientist, and he took great pride in his mastery of the self-care regimen. The flexibility and control provided by this dialysis option was a game changer for him, and he was so grateful to Dr. Onuibo and special nurse Sandra of the University of Vermont’s Larner College of Medicine Division of Nephrology Home Dialysis Program, for their encouragement, support and respect. As dad said, “They let me be the boss.” He is one of the oldest patients to have attempted this, and he was successful for more than a year.

Our father and grandfather was larger-than-life, and we will miss his words of wisdom. A special dark chocolate cake with chocolate icing and chocolate ice cream, raw seafood, a rare prime rib steak, and an extra-dry martini to wash it all down with will always remind us of our dad.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and his older sister, Helen Henning.

Surviving Robert to cherish his memory are his wife, Jean; four children: daughters Wendy Cowne (Stephen), Paula VanDeventer (William), and Roxana Schoen (Don Atriedes), and son Peter Schoen (Leslie Pelch); seven grandchildren: Aric Cowne, Justin Cowne, Alexander Kolankiewicz, Peter VanDeventer, Gretchen VanDeventer, Tristan VanDeventer and Willa Pelschoen; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces-in-law and nephews-in-law.

Per his final wishes, a private family celebration will be held at a later date to inter his ashes at the Viroqua Cemetery, Viroqua, Wisc., under a “nice piece of gneiss.”

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory to your local NPR radio station or local PBS television station, or your local Humane Society.

Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County, a division of the Ready Home.