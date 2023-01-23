 Obituary: Robert Snyder, 1945-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

January 23, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Robert Snyder, 1945-2023 

Former Snyder Homes owner and founder was happiest spending time on the water

Published January 23, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated January 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

click to enlarge Robert Snyder - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Robert Snyder
Robert Allyn Snyder, a thoughtful leader with great inner strength and determination, who was always ready for the next adventure, passed away on January 10, 2023. Born in Evanston, Ill., the eldest of six, Bob had a love of hockey that took him to the University of Vermont, where he played varsity hockey for four years and graduated in 1968. While in Burlington, he met the love of his life, Patricia. They were married in1968 and recently celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary in September 2022.

In 1976, Bob and Pat started Snyder Homes, a successful home building business in the Burlington area that received America’s Best Homebuilder Award. While serving as president of Snyder Homes, Bob also served on the Regional Planning Commission and the board of directors at Champlain College.

Throughout the years, Bob enjoyed skiing, sailing and spending time on Martha’s Vineyard. He was the commodore of the Edgartown Yacht Club and served the club as the house committee chair, cruise committee chair, trustee and secretary treasurer. Bob also served as the president and board member of the Vineyard Preservation Trust.

Bob loved sailing aboard Resolute. Whether cruising the Edgartown Outer Harbor, the Caribbean with friends or to Cuttyhunk with his grandkids, Bob was happiest on the water.

Although we grieve his absence, we’re so very grateful for the many years we were graced with his love, laughter and passion for life. Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Pat; his daughter Kerolyne; son, Chris, and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth; and grandchildren, Tanner and Marley. He was preceded in death by Bob and Pat’s daughter Sarah.

A celebration of Bob’s life is planned for June 16 at 1 p.m. in Shelburne, Vt., at the All Souls Interfaith Gathering, and on June 25 at 1 p.m. in Martha’s Vineyard at the Edgartown Yacht Club.

For those wishing to honor his legacy, please consider a donation in his name to the Vineyard Preservation Trust, P.O. Box 5277, Edgartown, MA, 02539.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation