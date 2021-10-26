Obituary: Robin Elizabeth Corey, 1961-2021 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Robin Corey

Our brave Robin boarded the express train to heaven on October 8, 2021. First-class.

She was the beloved firstborn daughter of the late Richard "Dick" Corey and his wife, Eveline (Boulanger) Corey.

Robin was cognitively and physically disabled since birth in 1961. She lived at home until she was 6 years old, then resided at Brandon Training School until it closed in 1993. After a short time living in a group home in Rutland, we were blessed to learn that Lance and Terri Monger and their family wished to welcome her into their home. Robin comfortably resided there for the next 22 years. Our family is forever grateful to the Monger family for the attention and loving care they provided to her over that time.

We would like to give a heartfelt thanks to Melody Bell for providing a loving home for Robin over the past three years and acknowledge Dana McMahon, public guardian of the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living, for her compassionate support and guidance.

Robin had an infectious laugh and loved music, Christmas, babies and animals. Getting kissed by a dog and having a cat on her lap brought her joy, but having a baby in the room was the all-time best. She frequently kept a doll named Baby in her lap, and she would think it funny to occasionally fling it across the room to get attention. Those witnessing this would most likely cover up a laugh.

Robin didn't go college, have a career, buy a house, get married or have kids. She didn't vote, pay taxes, give speeches, sit on any advisory boards or have a driver's license. She never went on a plane, rode a bicycle, skied or ran a marathon. Because of her disability, she was not capable of doing any of these things. She was, however, a human being capable of feeling joy, sadness, pain, love and kindness — and expressing it in her own unique and special way to those around her. Lessons could be learned if you were paying attention. Our lives would have turned out very differently if Robin were different. For that, we are eternally thankful and feel divinely blessed that she was born into our family.

She was predeceased by her father, Dick Corey, and leaves behind her mother, Eveline Corey, of Williston; Kim Corey of Colchester; Dan Corey and his wife, Beth, of Colorado Springs; and Heidi Corey of West Rutland. We will dearly miss her presence on Earth, but we feel a peace knowing she is finally free from the burden of her brain and limitations of her body.

So walk, run, dance and sing, our sweet Robin. I will take good care of Baby doll, but every now and then I may have to fling it across the room to get some attention. Say hi to Dad for us.

There was a private graveside service at Resurrection Park in South Burlington on Thursday, October 21. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robin's memory to either Community Care Network | Rutland Mental Health | Rutland Community Programs (rmhsccn.org); Special Olympics; or any animal rescue of your choice.