 Obituary: Robin Mazza Boyer, 1958-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

January 30, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Robin Mazza Boyer, 1958-2023 

Colchester woman lived for her grandchildren and was married to the love of her life for 45 years

Published January 30, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated January 30, 2023 at 2:04 p.m.

click to enlarge Robin Mazza Boyer - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Robin Mazza Boyer

Robin Mazza Boyer, age 64, of Colchester passed away on January 27, 2023, at the McClure Miller Respite House surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Burlington on March 18, 1958, to the late Robert E. Mazza and Martie Mazza.

Robin graduated from Colchester High School in 1976 with the first graduating class. She lettered in three sports at CHS: basketball, softball and field hockey. Robin married the love of her life, Bobby Boyer, in 1977. Robin and Bobby celebrated their 45th anniversary in October.

Robin is survived by her mother, Martie Mazza; brother, Robby Mazza, and his wife, Carla; three children, Carrie, Justin and Jeffrey; four grandchildren, Megan Marchant, Athansia Boyer, Gunnar Boyer and Dominic Boyer; and two nieces, Lauryn Crutchfield and Lindsi Douglas. Robin lived for her grandchildren and enjoyed time boating, traveling in the camper with family, crafting, quilting and taking weekend trips to the casino.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Robin’s name to the American Cancer Society. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation