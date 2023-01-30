Obituary: Robin Mazza Boyer, 1958-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Robin Mazza Boyer

Robin Mazza Boyer, age 64, of Colchester passed away on January 27, 2023, at the McClure Miller Respite House surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Burlington on March 18, 1958, to the late Robert E. Mazza and Martie Mazza.

Robin graduated from Colchester High School in 1976 with the first graduating class. She lettered in three sports at CHS: basketball, softball and field hockey. Robin married the love of her life, Bobby Boyer, in 1977. Robin and Bobby celebrated their 45th anniversary in October.

Robin is survived by her mother, Martie Mazza; brother, Robby Mazza, and his wife, Carla; three children, Carrie, Justin and Jeffrey; four grandchildren, Megan Marchant, Athansia Boyer, Gunnar Boyer and Dominic Boyer; and two nieces, Lauryn Crutchfield and Lindsi Douglas. Robin lived for her grandchildren and enjoyed time boating, traveling in the camper with family, crafting, quilting and taking weekend trips to the casino.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Robin’s name to the American Cancer Society. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.