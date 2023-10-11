Obituary: Roger McLaughlin, 1939-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Roger McLaughlin

Roger Milo McLaughlin, born on June 19, 1939, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 9, 2023, at the McClure Miller Respite House. Roger leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Edith Rawson McLaughlin; his children, Heidi McLaughlin and husband, Chris Wells, and Randy McLaughlin; and his grandchildren, Colby, Riley, and Brody McLaughlin, and Logan Wells. Roger also leaves behind a sister, Dorothy Blodgett, of Underhill, Vt., and a brother and sister-in-law, Floyd and Vesta McLaughlin, of Jericho, Vt.; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Brian McLaughlin of Underhill, Vt.; his brother and sister-in-law Edwin and Merlene McLaughlin of North Carolina; and his brother Raymond McLaughlin of Virginia.



Roger grew up in Williston, Vt., and spent his teenage years logging with his uncle in Bolton Valley before the ski area was established. He served as a cook in the Vermont National Guard for eight years. After marrying Edith Rawson, he began logging some of his father-in-law’s land for the wood he would use to build them a home on Corbett Corner Road, where they would live for 50 years. A talented carpenter, Roger spent many years building high-quality, custom homes with his brother Floyd and son Brian. A grateful homeowner recently recognized the talent, work ethic and integrity of the three by establishing the Building Vermont Award for Trade and Technical Training at Mount Mansfield Union High School.

Roger enjoyed hunting and camping, and even built his own camper, which he enjoyed with his wife and children for many years. One of his greatest hunting accomplishments was harvesting a deer with a record-setting rack, which placed him in the Vermont Big Game book; his record is now #12. Roger volunteered for many years at the Underhill Harvest Market, pressing cider and enjoying the community event. But more than anything else, Roger loved spending time with family and friends, while frequently visiting or calling them to catch up, tell stories and reminisce.

Edith, Heidi and Randy would like to invite you to a celebration of Roger’s life, where we will gather to remember and share stories. Please join us at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, at the United Church of Underhill for a brief service, followed by a potluck gathering downstairs at the church. Feel free to bring a snack or dessert to share.