April 02, 2021

Obituary: Roger Tosch, 1939-2021 

Former South Burlington resident enjoyed volunteering and many athletic pursuits

click to enlarge Roger Tosch - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Roger Tosch

Roger Tosch, 81, of Fort Myers, Fla., and formerly of South Burlington, Vt., died March 19, 2021, surrounded by loved ones after a short illness. Roger was born September 24, 1939, in Gary, Ind., and was the eldest of eight siblings.

Roger attended Hobart High School; then, as a testament to his lifelong commitment and drive, he worked tirelessly to pay for his education at Purdue University, where he graduated with a degree in engineering in 1964. He was the first member of his family to attend college.

Roger was employed by IBM in Endicott, N.Y., and Essex Junction, Vt., for 24 years as a plant engineer. Following an early retirement, Roger dabbled in sales before starting a vacation management company, Vermont Lake Rentals.

In 2011, he chose not to endure one more Vermont winter. He found great pleasure in his new home in Fort Myers, which allowed him to enjoy, until his death, his many athletic passions, including golf and tennis. Roger actively volunteered his time and resources at numerous organizations, including the Vermont Humane Society, the University of Vermont Medical Center, and J.N. Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge. Roger was a voracious reader, a true fan of the arts and an excellent cook.

Roger is survived by his four children and nine grandchildren: Amanda Tosch (husband Bill Liddle, Louisa and Sam Liddle) of Nantucket, Mass., Melissa Schaefer (husband Scott Schaefer, Thomas and Colin Schaefer) of Bellevue, Wash., Matthew Tosch (wife Johanna Tosch, Mason, Mia, and Zoe Tosch) of Andover, Mass., Andrew Tosch (wife Amy Tosch, Sadie and Carter Tosch) of Jericho, Vt.; and the mother of his children, Mary Ann Minardo of Essex, Vt. Roger is also survived by his siblings and their families: Sharon Ley of Cape Coral, Fla., Robert Tosch of Hobart, Ind., Richard Tosch of Shelbyville, Ky., and Linda Smith of Jacksonville, Fla., as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Roger was predeceased by his mother, Lucille Rose (Beckman) Tosch, and stepfather, Elton Tosch, and siblings Robin Tosch, Joyce Tosch and Larry Tosch. Roger leaves old and true friends Connie Thompson and Lora Phillips. In recent years, Roger was especially happy with the love, companionship, travels and adventures he shared with Madeline Seefeld of Fort Myers, Fla.

