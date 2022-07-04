Obituary: Rosanne Fredriksen, 1957-2022 

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy
-
Rosanne Fredriksen
Rosanne Fredriksen, 65, of Lincoln, Vt., passed away on June 29, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Rosanne is survived by her husband of 47 years, James Fredriksen; her daughters, Guinevere and Aurora Fredriksen; son-in-law, Joseph DeVille; granddaughters, Astrid and Iris DeVille; and her sisters, Gena Robertson, Karin Marcus and Lisa Paterson. She is predeceased by her parents, Stewart and Margot Paterson.
Rosanne was a dedicated special educator for many years at Champlain Valley Union High School and a teaching assistant at the Lincoln Community School before that. She brought joy, kindness and a sense of humor everywhere she went, always looking on the bright side of life. She had a lifelong love of reading and libraries and enjoyed baking, knitting, weaving and gardening, making beautiful things right up to her last days. In accordance with Rosanne’s wishes, there will not be a funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to the Lincoln Library (lincolnlibraryvt.com
) or the University of Vermont Cancer Center.