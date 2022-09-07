 Obituary: Ry-Anne Scotti Eaton, 1974-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

September 07, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Ry-Anne Scotti Eaton, 1974-2022 

Active member of the LGBTQ+ community touched lives in every walk of life

Published September 7, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated September 7, 2022 at 1:50 p.m.

click to enlarge Ry-Anne Eaton - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Ry-Anne Eaton
Ry-Anne Scotti Eaton, 48, of Burlington, Vt., passed suddenly at the University of Vermont Medical Center on July 23.

She was predeceased by her parents, Robert Bussiere Sr. and Tessa Nichols (formerly Esther Eaton); a brother Rodney Bussiere; and a nephew Duane Bellimer-Morrison. She is survived by her soulmates and dear friends, Jason Theriault and Timothy Meunier, both of Burlington, Vt.; her stepmother, Barbara Nichols of Blue Hill, Maine; a sister, Janice Thompson, and brother-in-law, Eugene Lund, both of Burlington, Vt.; a brother Robert Bussiere Jr. of Texas City, Texas; a niece, Laurie Nichols, of Middletown, Conn.; and nephews, Lawrence Bergeron of Barre,Vt., Ron and Alicia Bellimer of Buffalo, N.Y., and Everette Verge of Burlington, Vt. She is also survived by nine great-nephews, two great-nieces and many chosen family members through Twin States Network and the Pride Center.

Ry-Anne was very active in the LGBTQ+ community in Burlington as a proud transgender woman. She also was very connected to her chosen family through Twin States Network. She touched lives in every walk of life. She loved her friends greatly and would call them often just to check on them and let them know she was thinking of them.

A celebration of life is being planned on September 20, 6-8 p.m., at the First Congregational Church in Burlington. Coffee and tea will be provided. Please bring a dessert to share. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Twin States Network or the Pride Center.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation