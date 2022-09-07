Obituary: Ry-Anne Scotti Eaton, 1974-2022 

click to enlarge
Ry-Anne Scotti Eaton, 48, of Burlington, Vt., passed suddenly at the University of Vermont Medical Center on July 23.
She was predeceased by her parents, Robert Bussiere Sr. and Tessa Nichols (formerly Esther Eaton); a brother Rodney Bussiere; and a nephew Duane Bellimer-Morrison. She is survived by her soulmates and dear friends, Jason Theriault and Timothy Meunier, both of Burlington, Vt.; her stepmother, Barbara Nichols of Blue Hill, Maine; a sister, Janice Thompson, and brother-in-law, Eugene Lund, both of Burlington, Vt.; a brother Robert Bussiere Jr. of Texas City, Texas; a niece, Laurie Nichols, of Middletown, Conn.; and nephews, Lawrence Bergeron of Barre,Vt., Ron and Alicia Bellimer of Buffalo, N.Y., and Everette Verge of Burlington, Vt. She is also survived by nine great-nephews, two great-nieces and many chosen family members through Twin States Network and the Pride Center.
Ry-Anne was very active in the LGBTQ+ community in Burlington as a proud transgender woman. She also was very connected to her chosen family through Twin States Network. She touched lives in every walk of life. She loved her friends greatly and would call them often just to check on them and let them know she was thinking of them.
A celebration of life is being planned on September 20, 6-8 p.m., at the First Congregational Church in Burlington. Coffee and tea will be provided. Please bring a dessert to share. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Twin States Network
or the Pride Center
.