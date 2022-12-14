 Obituary: S. Edmond George, 1928-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

December 14, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: S. Edmond George, 1928-2022 

WWII Navy veteran and letterpress printer enjoyed golfing,bowling, collecting coins

Published December 14, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.

click to enlarge S. Edmond George - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • S. Edmond George

On November 27, 2022, Ed George passed away peacefully at the age of 94. He was the husband of the late Lida Elizabeth (Goddard) George and father of Jay (Kathy) George, Dean (Ann) George, Ellen (Kurt) Kuntz, Tricia (John) Waldron and Jeanne (Joe) Elbicki; grandfather of Jenny (George) Sheldon, Kevin George, Lauren Schueler, David Waldron, Courtney (George) Bingle, Christine (George) Smalianchuk, Carly (Schueler) Potonia, Julie Waldron and Catherine (George) Trudeau; and great-grandfather to seven great-grandchildren.

Ed was a WWII Navy veteran. He was a letterpress printer and owned his own shop, Burgum Printing Company, in Pittsburgh, Pa. Ed was a 73-year member and, at the time of his death, was the longest living past master of Franklin/St. John/Trinity Lodge No. 221, F&AM. Ed and Lida were active members at Faith United Methodist Church in South Burlington, while living in Vermont.

Ed enjoyed golfing, bowling and coin collecting. A memorial service will be held at the church he attended regularly for many years, McKnight United Methodist Church, 600 Fox Drive, Pittsburgh, PA, on Friday, Dec. 23, at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to either the Elfinwild Home Meals Ministry at elfinwildchurch.org (Home Meals Ministry) or to the Scholarship Fund at Franklin/St. John/Trinity Lodge No.221 F&AM at palodge221.org (scholarship fund).

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation