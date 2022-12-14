Obituary: S. Edmond George, 1928-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

S. Edmond George

On November 27, 2022, Ed George passed away peacefully at the age of 94. He was the husband of the late Lida Elizabeth (Goddard) George and father of Jay (Kathy) George, Dean (Ann) George, Ellen (Kurt) Kuntz, Tricia (John) Waldron and Jeanne (Joe) Elbicki; grandfather of Jenny (George) Sheldon, Kevin George, Lauren Schueler, David Waldron, Courtney (George) Bingle, Christine (George) Smalianchuk, Carly (Schueler) Potonia, Julie Waldron and Catherine (George) Trudeau; and great-grandfather to seven great-grandchildren.



Ed was a WWII Navy veteran. He was a letterpress printer and owned his own shop, Burgum Printing Company, in Pittsburgh, Pa. Ed was a 73-year member and, at the time of his death, was the longest living past master of Franklin/St. John/Trinity Lodge No. 221, F&AM. Ed and Lida were active members at Faith United Methodist Church in South Burlington, while living in Vermont.

Ed enjoyed golfing, bowling and coin collecting. A memorial service will be held at the church he attended regularly for many years, McKnight United Methodist Church, 600 Fox Drive, Pittsburgh, PA, on Friday, Dec. 23, at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to either the Elfinwild Home Meals Ministry at elfinwildchurch.org (Home Meals Ministry) or to the Scholarship Fund at Franklin/St. John/Trinity Lodge No.221 F&AM at palodge221.org (scholarship fund).