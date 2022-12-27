 Obituary: Sallie West, 1952-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

December 29, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Sallie West, 1952-2022 

Mother, dancer and psychotherapist helped countless people find meaning in their lives

Published December 29, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.

click to enlarge Sallie West - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Sallie West

Sallie West died peacefully on December 20, 2022, in the beautiful home she designed in Fayston, Vt., after living with ALS for four and a half years. Her children Ashley and Jonathan Leonard were at her side.

Sallie was born in Northfield, Vt., on April 16, 1952. She enjoyed the loving care of her grandparents, Francis and Anna Martin, when she was a young girl dreaming of becoming a child psychiatrist.

Sallie went to Mad River Valley schools and attended Harwood Union High School. She graduated with a BS in human services from Springfield College and an MA in marriage and family therapy from Antioch New England graduate school.

Sallie deeply identified as a mother, dancer and psychotherapist. After devoting her younger years to motherhood and higher education, Sallie started her career as a psychotherapist and spent nearly 30 years in private practice in Burlington and the Mad River Valley. She helped countless people find meaning in their lives, take accountability and stop telling stories about themselves that didn't serve them. Sallie felt blessed to do the work she did and to work with such wonderful people.

Sallie was also a lover of hiking, cooking, reading and spending time with her family. She was deeply attuned to both the pain and the beauty in the world. Even when faced with ugly truths or bitter consequences, she dug deep until she found beauty. Give her a piece of old fabric, some rusty staples and 50 cents, and Sallie could make over a room fit for a magazine cover.

Sallie ended every therapy session with "What are you taking with you today?" Her loved ones are taking with them dear memories of a fiercely independent, empathic, athletic, creative, sassy and stylish woman who touched us all.

Sallie is survived by her two children; her grandson, Alden Leonard; her sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Stanley Walker; her sister, Kimi Jo Slayton; her cousins, Steve and Tony Martin; and her beloved dog, Hunny Bear. She was predeceased by her mother, Anna West Thomas.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation