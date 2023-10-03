 Obituary: Sally Ann Brace, 1959-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 04, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Sally Ann Brace, 1959-2023 

Swanton woman was a lifelong resident of the area

Published October 4, 2023 at 6:05 a.m.

click to enlarge Sally Brace - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Sally Brace

Sally Ann (Laughlin) Brace, age 63, and a lifelong resident of this area, passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Born in St. Albans on November 25, 1959, she was the daughter of Lois (Mercier) Wilson and the late Thomas Laughlin. She attended Swanton-area schools and Missisquoi Valley Union High School.

Survivors include her daughter, Amber Sullivan, and husband, Shaun, of St. Albans; her stepsons, Charles McCarty, of Poulsbo, Wash., and Tony Brace, of St. Albans; grandchildren, Isaac Sullivan and Tamera and Tony Jr. Brace; a brother, Corey Wilson, of Burlington; four brothers-in-law, Fredrick Brace and fiancé, Nancy Labrie, James Brace Sr. and wife, Tina, Eugene Brace Sr., and Jim Brace, all of St. Albans; sister-in-law, Janice Lotowitz, and husband, Michael; her mother, Lois Wilson, of Phoenix, Ariz.; and her nieces, Lacy Laughlin and Nichelle Grennon.

Besides her father, she was predeceased by her husband, Charles Brace; a brother, Michael Laughlin; sisters-in-law, Eunice Locke and Helen and Ellen Brace; and a stepson, Timmy Haynes.

Per the family’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours or services.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through gossfs.com.

