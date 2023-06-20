Obituary: Sally Caswell, 1931-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Sally Bray Caswell, 92, of Shelburne, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2023, surrounded by family. She was born in Lawrence, Mass., on May 30, 1931, to the late Anne Smith Bray and Dana Spencer Bray.

Growing up in Burlington, Sally graduated from Burlington High School and attended the University of Vermont, before transferring and graduating from the University of Alabama. Post college, she attended the Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School and went on to work at Little Brown Publishing Company in Boston. It was on a blind date in Boston where she met the love of her life, her beloved husband, Henry (Hank) Wright Caswell Jr. They married one year from the day they met.

Sally and Hank lived in Buffalo, N.Y., and Cleveland, Ohio before returning to the Green Mountain State in 1957. She and Hank raised their four children in South Burlington and cherished the time spent sugaring, hiking and gardening and at family gatherings at their mountain home in Richmond, affectionately known as "Humpty." Sally lived the rest of her life in Vermont, and spent the last 21 years at Wake Robin in Shelburne. It was a place she truly loved, with treasured memories, deep friendships and exceptional care, especially this past year. She also wintered in Longboat Key, Fla., for more than 25 years.

Sally was the consummate social butterfly, making friends everywhere she went. She absolutely loved being with her family and her friends. Admired for her sunny demeanor and positive spirit, Sally had countless lifelong friends and enjoyed time on the tennis court, golf course and at the card table. She was an avid cribbage and bridge player, even in the last week of her life. She also never missed an opportunity to write a note of thanks, congratulations, sympathy or a birthday wish. She loved to travel and watch sports, and she was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, the Colonial Dames of America and the Klifa Club.

Sally is survived by her four children: Laurie Caswell Burke and her husband, Tim, of Shelburne; Stephen Harlow Caswell of Marblehead, Mass.; H. Wright Caswell Ill and his wife, Bridget, of Shelburne; and Annie Ginevra Caswell of South Burlington. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Molly and Kate Burke; Ginevra Caswell; and Carly, Jack, Hank and Grace Caswell. We will hold her in our hearts forever and will miss her greatly.

In addition to her parents, Sally was predeceased by her husband, Hank, in 1980, and her brother, Dana S. Bray, in 2021.

Our family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the devoted caregivers at Wake Robin who all provided such exceptional and loving care of our mother. She adored them all.

For those who wish, memorial contributions in Sally's name may be made to the S.D. Ireland Cancer Research Fund, PO Box 2286, South Burlington, VT 05407.