Obituary: Samuel B. Cummings, 1935-2022 

Samuel B. Cummings passed on October 16, 2022, at the age of 87, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born on January 11, 1935, in Woburn, Mass. Sam graduated from Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, N.H., in the class of ‘53. From there, he graduated from the University of Vermont in ‘58 and went on to work for IBM from 1965 to 1993 in various financing positions in Burlington, Vt.
Sam married the love of his life on June 18, 1960, and they had two children. His passions included scuba diving and spending many wonderful summers at his camp in the Northeast Kingdom with his grandchildren.
Sam is survived by his wife, Joy; his children, Brooks Cummings and Heather Planke; and four grandchildren, Forrest Cummings, Sean Carroll, Christopher Cummings and Shannon Carroll.
A service will not be held at this time. To send online condolences to his family please visit cremationsocietycc.com
