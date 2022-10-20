 Obituary: Samuel B. Cummings, 1935-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

October 20, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Samuel B. Cummings, 1935-2022 

Father and grandfather spent many wonderful summers with his grandchildren at his camp in the Northeast Kingdom

Published October 20, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated October 20, 2022 at 1:35 p.m.

click to enlarge Samuel B. Cummings - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Samuel B. Cummings
Father and grandfather spent many wonderful summers with his grandchildren at his camp in the Northeast Kingdom
Samuel B. Cummings passed on October 16, 2022, at the age of 87, surrounded by loved ones.

He was born on January 11, 1935, in Woburn, Mass. Sam graduated from Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, N.H., in the class of ‘53. From there, he graduated from the University of Vermont in ‘58 and went on to work for IBM from 1965 to 1993 in various financing positions in Burlington, Vt.

Sam married the love of his life on June 18, 1960, and they had two children. His passions included scuba diving and spending many wonderful summers at his camp in the Northeast Kingdom with his grandchildren.

Sam is survived by his wife, Joy; his children, Brooks Cummings and Heather Planke; and four grandchildren, Forrest Cummings, Sean Carroll, Christopher Cummings and Shannon Carroll.

A service will not be held at this time. To send online condolences to his family please visit cremationsocietycc.com
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation