Obituary: Samuel (Sam) B. Feitelberg, 1930-2023 

Published March 20, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated March 20, 2023 at 1:47 p.m.
Samuel B. Feitelberg, 93, of Shelburne, Vt., passed away on the night of March 16, 2023, at the McClure Miller Respite House. The son of Dr. Abraham and Rose Feitelberg, Sam was born in the Bronx, in the shadow of Yankee Stadium. His life was shaped by his love for his family and his belief that every human being has the right to strive towards their highest creative potential.
Sam
earned a bachelor of science degree from Columbia University in 1952,
a certificate of physical therapy from Columbia’s College of
Physicians and Surgeons in 1953 and a master of arts from Columbia
University Teachers College in 1954. Sam holds a certificate of labor
administration from the Harvard University graduate School of
Business (1980) and an honorary doctorate of science degree from
Utica College (2015).
From
1954 to 1956, Sam served in the U.S. Army Medical Specialist Corps,
assigned to Walter Reed Army Hospital, where he served as a staff
physical therapist. It was there that he was inspired to help move
physical therapy into its own professional realm. Discharged in the
midst of the polio epidemic, he returned to the Columbia Presbyterian
Medical Center as its chief pediatric physical therapist. He began
his academic career in 1959 as an instructor in the physical therapy
program at Columbia University. In 1965-1970, he was chairman of
physical therapy at Downstate Medical Center, SUNY Brooklyn. He then
went on to establish and direct two schools of physical therapy: the
University of Vermont in Burlington (1969-1996) and the School of
Science, Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y. (1997-2011). He was
awarded the title of professor emeritus at the University of Vermont
(1996) and Clarkson University (2011).
Sam
was an active member of the American Physical Therapy Association
since 1953 and served as president of the section for education
(1986-89), a member of the nominating committee (1986-89) and a
member of the board of directors (1990-93). In 1997, he was named as
a Catherine Worthingham Fellow by the APTA. He was also the recipient
of the Lucy Blair Service Award in 1983, the Vermont Chapter
Distinguished Service Award in 1990 and 1997, and the Diversity 2000
Award in 1996.
Sam
dedicated himself to strengthening cultural equity, respect and
understanding in his work and personal life. He worked tirelessly to
suffuse diversity ethics and cultural proficiency into campus life,
physical therapy education, and patient services as essential to
developing a responsive and compassionate society. He created
opportunities for young people from marginalized communities to
attend schools of physical therapy. His work lives on in the Samuel
B. Feitelberg Endowed Scholarship established by Clarkson University
to benefit a physical therapy student who shares his commitment for
service and advocacy for underserved or culturally diverse
populations. Sam’s vision of physical therapy included its
application in national and global pursuits. He worked with NASA at
the Langley Space Center in Virginia, developing programs to assist
astronauts performing tasks in a weightless environment. That
research became incorporated into therapy for people with Parkinson’s
Disease.
Sam
delighted in bringing teams of people together. He spoke humbly of
how much he learned from his patients. He revered his faculty and
found tremendous promise for the future in his students. His wisdom
came from what others taught him through their experiences together.
Some of Sam’s proudest achievements came later in life when, in
conjunction with Rotary’s Hands to Honduras, he helped to establish
the Oscar Edgardo Pineda Castro Rehabilitation Center for children in
Tela, Honduras. For over 16 years, Sam was inspired and forever
grateful to the wonderful staff and patients in Tela and to all those
who traveled and supported the center and its mission.
In
2007, he was named a Paul Harris Fellow by the
Shelburne-Charlotte-Hinesburg Rotary Club. Sam was a devoted Rotarian
and treasured the many friendships he made within his chapter. Sam
also played a pivotal role in the construction of the Shelburne
Veterans' Monument. He was honored to have participated in this
project and loved the camaraderie of his fellow veterans. He
treasured Saturday morning fundraising for the monument under the
veterans' pop-up tent at the Shelburne Farmer's Market. He was
extremely grateful to the dedicated committee that helped make the
project come to life and to the town of Shelburne and everyone who
contributed to the project. Being a veteran truly touched his heart.
Sam
enjoyed restoring old boats, cars, houses and his extraordinary
collection of Lionel trains. A day well spent was sitting by the lake
with family and friends at the family’s summer cabin on Lake
Champlain.
Sam
was fortunate to spend almost 70 years with the love of his life, his
wife, Gail, and their four children: Cher, Debbie (Poulin) and
son-in-law, Tony; Lisa (Davison) and son-in-law, Mark; and son
Michael and daughter-in-law, Dana. Sam’s grandchildren, Kyle
Coulam, Adam, Jordan and Sophie Davison, Daniel
Feitelberg, along with Lena Biggs, Shane and Shannon Poulin, were an endless source of pride for all they have accomplished and the wonderful people they have become. The family will forever miss his wonderful stories, lessons, sense of humor and unconditional love.
Visiting
hours for Sam will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 4-6 p.m.
at Ready Funeral Service, South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd, Burlington,
VT. A celebration of Sam’s life will take place later this spring.
We
would like to thank the University of Vermont Medical Center and the
McClure Miller Respite House for their love, respect, dignity, and
excellent medical care. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring
Sam with a donation to either the Samuel B. Feitelberg Physical
Therapy Endowment Scholarship, Clarkson University, 8 Clarkson Ave.,
Potsdam, N.Y., 13699; or The Shelburne Veterans' Monument Fund, P.O.
Box 88, Shelburne, VT, 05482.
Arrangements
have been entrusted to the care of Ready Funeral & Cremation
Service. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit
readyfuneral.com.