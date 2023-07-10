Obituary: Sarah Mosley, 1974-2023 

Sarah Elizabeth Warren Mosley, 48, passed away from a brief struggle with ovarian cancer on Thursday, July 6, 2023. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. She was a resident of Essex Junction, though, with her warm and friendly candor, everywhere she went felt like home.

Sarah was born in Akron, Ohio, on August 14, 1974, to Jerry and Dianne Warren. Sarah and her younger sister, Amanda, were inseparable. Their childhood was full of memories of family activities, vacations and adventures. Sarah was always smiling, kind and outgoing, easing the way through childhood for Amanda. She had a way of entertaining and making everyone feel special.

Sarah graduated from Lake High School in 1992, where she proudly earned the title of "Class Clown." She attended Kent State University, where she studied Childhood Development.

In 2002, Sarah met the love of her life, Michael. She moved to Vermont in 2003. Michael and Sarah were married on June 5, 2005, and they brought Stella and Evander into this world. Being a mother was a great source of pride for Sarah. She raised her children with such joy, respect and humor along the way. She reveled in watching Stella dance and Evander play basketball. She loved being their Mom.

Working with children was Sarah’s passion and her legacy. Her teaching career began in Ohio at A Wonder World. From 2006 to 2019, Sarah worked at Heartworks Preschool in Williston, and then she worked at The Homestead Preschool in South Burlington from 2019, until she became ill in April. The impact that she has had on the hundreds of children, families and co-workers that she has worked with over the years is immeasurable. She brought comfort, creativity, humor — and a bit of magic — to her classroom every day. Sarah’s impact will ripple through generations to come. Those left in her wake are grateful that they have had the opportunity to be influenced by her. How lucky we are to have been able to walk alongside her, for even a moment. May we forever be inspired to let our light shine on each other as Sarah’s light shone so naturally.

Sarah is predeceased by her parents, Jerry and Dianne Warren. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Michael; their children, Stella and Evander; her sister, Amanda and husband Josh Simms; in-laws, Patricia and John Mosley; brother-in-law, James Mosley and Michele; niece Morgan Simms; nephews Owen Simms, Frederick Mosley and Malcolm Mosley.

The family would like to thank the staff at the University of Vermont Medical Center for the incredible care and compassion that they showed for Sarah. Michael and Amanda would also like to thank James and Michele Mosley, Josh Simms and Sheila Porter for all of their support.

Services to celebrate Sarah’s life will take place on Thursday and Friday, July 13 and 14. A wake will be on Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be visiting hours from 9 to11 a.m., on Friday, followed by a memorial service and the burial. These will all take place at Corbin and Palmer on Pleasant Street in Essex Junction.