October 13, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Sasha Torrens-Sperry, 1993-2022 

Gifted pianist and teacher expressed her soul through music

Published October 13, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.

click to enlarge Sasha Torrens-Sperry - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Sasha Torrens-Sperry
Sasha Torrens-Sperry passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2022, in New York City. Her beauty, kindness, and music profoundly touched us all. Sasha was born in New York City on July 16, 1993, and grew up in Shelburne, Vt.
From an early age, she expressed her soul through music, at first on piano and trumpet, and later, on guitar, even learning sitar. She made every instrument sing. Music was how she made sense of the world. Sasha went on to graduate from Berklee College of Music with a degree in electronic production and later moved to New York City, where she taught piano. As a gifted pianist and teacher, her students adored her.
click to enlarge Sasha Torrens-Sperry - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Sasha Torrens-Sperry

Sasha’s striking mane of curly hair was an extension of her bubbly personality and hilarious wit. She truly embraced all cultures and was proud of her Dominican roots. Despite her own struggles, she always made others feel loved and valued and was ready to listen to anyone’s story at any time. She made every day of our lives a little brighter. She leaves behind a gaping hole in the hearts of everyone who knew her.

Sasha is survived by her parents, Abigail Sperry and Alejandro Torrens, and her sister, Gabriela Torrens-Sperry. She leaves behind grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins, in both the United States and the Dominican Republic. She is also survived by beloved Mimi the Cat, with whom she shared a mystical connection.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 29, at 3:00 p.m. at the First Unitarian Universalist Society, 152 Pearl St., Burlington, VT. It will be a heartfelt, music-filled tribute where all are welcome. If you would like to make a donation in Sasha’s memory, please give to the Partnership to End Addiction in New York City at drugfree.org.
