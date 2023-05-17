Obituary: Saul Agel, 1931-2023 

Saul Lee Agel passed away on May 15, 2023.

Saul was born on May 13, 1931, in Plattsburgh, N.Y., the son of Philip and Mildred Agel. He attended Burlington elementary schools, Burlington High School (1948), the University of Vermont (1952) and the Boston University School of Law (1957). He served as a sergeant in the Korean War (1952-1954), was a Burlington City Grand Juror in the early 1960s and practiced law in Burlington for over 30 years. He was a past president of the UVM Athletic Council, where he received their Distinguished Service Award in 1979. He was also a past president of the Burlington Country Club and was a playing member for over 50 years. He represented longtime friend Joe Scannella when Joe became the head coach of the Montréal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League. Saul was a lifelong UVM men's basketball fan and loved golf, OTB, scratch lottery tickets, "Jeopardy," the Red Sox, and was a long-suffering football fan of the New York Giants and never missed reading his daily sports bible — the New York Post.

Saul is survived by his wife, Kathy; their daughter, Sally, and her husband, Norman Carnick, of Amherst, N.H., and their children Ben and Eliza; their son Jason of Colchester, Vt., and his son, Cooper; sister-in-law, Nina Agel; niece and nephew Julie Agel and Jesse Agel; and dear friends Stan Fleischman and Eddie Pollack.

Saul was predeceased by his parents, Philip and Mildred Agel; his brothers Jerry and Michael, his golden retrievers Murphy and Willy, and his dear friends Sondra Corman and Lenny Miller.

Special thanks to Dr. Gene Moore and Dr. Muriel Nathan for their years of caring and support, the staff at the Green Mountain Nursing Home, and the University of Vermont Medical Center & Hospice Team.

Services will be held at Hebrew Holy Society Cemetery at 315 Patchen Rd., South Burlington, Vt., on Thursday, May 18, at 10 am. There will be no calling hours or shiva at home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Saul's memory can be made to Lund, P.O. Box 4009, Burlington, VT 05406 or the South Burlington Food Shelf, 356 Dorset St., South Burlington, VT 05403.